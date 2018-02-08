Ketamine as Potential Agent for Teenagers with Treatment-Resistant Depression

Font : A- A+



Adolescents administered with ketamine intravenously for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) showed positive therapeutic effects after treatment, reports a new study. A significant average reduction in the Children's Depression Rating Scale (42.5%) is seen in the teenagers who received the treatment. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology .

Ketamine as Potential Agent for Teenagers with Treatment-Resistant Depression



The article entitled "Intravenous Ketamine for Adolescents with Treatment-Resistant Depression: An Open-Label Study" was co-authored by Kathryn Cullen, MD, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, and a team of researchers from the University of Minnesota, Hennepin County Medical Center (Minneapolis, MN), and Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN).



‘Ketamine may be a potential new agent for teenagers with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) which showed improved tolerance among adolescents.’ The study participants were young adults aged 12-18 years who had failed two previous trials of antidepressants. They received six ketamine infusions over two weeks. The treatment was well tolerated.



Based on the Children's Depression Rating Scale scores, 38% of participants met the criteria for clinical response and remission.



"The field is excited about a potential new agent for adolescents with treatment-resistant depression. We look forward to additional studies of ketamine to validate this treatment," says Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, Editor in Chief of the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology and President of the Child Mind Institute in New York.



Source: Eurekalert The article entitled "Intravenous Ketamine for Adolescents with Treatment-Resistant Depression: An Open-Label Study" was co-authored by Kathryn Cullen, MD, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, and a team of researchers from the University of Minnesota, Hennepin County Medical Center (Minneapolis, MN), and Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN).The study participants were young adults aged 12-18 years who had failed two previous trials of antidepressants. They received six ketamine infusions over two weeks. The treatment was well tolerated.Based on the Children's Depression Rating Scale scores, 38% of participants met the criteria for clinical response and remission."The field is excited about a potential new agent for adolescents with treatment-resistant depression. We look forward to additional studies of ketamine to validate this treatment," says Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, Editor in Chief of the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology and President of the Child Mind Institute in New York.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: