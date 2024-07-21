About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Kerala Reports Death of 14-Year-Old Due to Nipah Virus

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 21 2024 11:56 PM

The Union government announced that a case of Nipah virus has been detected in the Mallapuram district of Kerala, and the patient has died from the disease.
A 14-year-old boy from Mallapuram exhibited Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) symptoms and was admitted to a local healthcare facility before being transferred to a bigger health facility in Kozhikode.

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus
Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.
However, the patient later succumbed to the disease.

"The samples were sent to NIV, Pune which has confirmed a Nipah virus infection," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. The Centre has advised the state governments for active case searches in the family of the confirmed case, the neighbourhood, and areas with similar topography.

Nipah Virus: New Insights

The Nipah virus (1 Trusted Source
Nipah virus

Go to source) is a severe zoonotic pathogen that primarily affects animals like fruit bats and pigs but can also infect humans. It is transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, their bodily fluids, or contaminated food. The virus can cause a range of symptoms from mild fever and headaches to severe encephalitis and respiratory issues.

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus
Nipah Virus Infection Nipah virus infection is a newly emerging zoonoses (infection transmitted from animals to humans) capable of causing serious illness in humans as well as animals. Prevention is key to reducing the transmission. ...
Nipah virus infections have a high mortality rate, ranging from 40% to 75%, depending on the outbreak's circumstances. There is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for Nipah virus, making early detection and containment vital. Outbreaks of Nipah virus have occurred in parts of South and Southeast Asia, with significant public health concerns. Vigilance and preventive measures, such as avoiding contact with infected animals and ensuring proper food handling, are essential to controlling its spread.

The Central government also advised them for active contact tracing (for any contacts) during the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts of the case and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.

UK Launches First Human Trial for Nipah Virus Vaccine
Utilizing the ChAdOx1 platform, the researchers developed ChAdOx1 NipahB, a vaccine for the Nipah virus.
A multi-member joint outbreak response team from the National 'One Health Mission' of the Union Health Ministry will be deployed to support Kerala in investigating the case, identifying epidemiological linkages, and providing technical assistance.

Additionally, at the State's request, the Indian Council of Medical Research had sent monoclonal antibodies for patient management, and a mobile BSL-3 laboratory for testing additional samples from contacts has arrived in Kozhikode, informed the ministry.

Understanding Nipah Virus: Droplet Transmission and Its Lethality at 40-70%
Nipah is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats serve as the natural reservoirs for Nipah virus.
The outbreaks of Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) have been reported in Kerala in the past, with the most recent one occurring in 2023 in the Kozhikode district. Fruit bats are the usual reservoir of the virus.

Reference:
  1. Nipah virus - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/nipah-virus)
Source-IANS


