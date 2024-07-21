Kerala Reports Death of 14-Year-Old Due to Nipah Virus



Nipah Virus: New Insights

The Union government announced that a case of Nipah virus has been detected in the Mallapuram district of Kerala, and the patient has died from the disease.A 14-year-old boy from Mallapuram exhibited Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) symptoms and was admitted to a local healthcare facility before being transferred to a bigger health facility in Kozhikode.However, the patient later succumbed to the disease."The samples were sent to NIV, Pune which has confirmed a Nipah virus infection," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. The Centre has advised the state governments for active case searches in the family of the confirmed case, the neighbourhood, and areas with similar topography.The Nipah virus () is a severe zoonotic pathogen that primarily affects animals like fruit bats and pigs but can also infect humans. It is transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, their bodily fluids, or contaminated food. The virus can cause a range of symptoms from mild fever and headaches to severe encephalitis and respiratory issues.Nipah virus infections have a high mortality rate, ranging from 40% to 75%, depending on the outbreak's circumstances. There is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for Nipah virus, making early detection and containment vital. Outbreaks of Nipah virus have occurred in parts of South and Southeast Asia, with significant public health concerns. Vigilance and preventive measures, such as avoiding contact with infected animals and ensuring proper food handling, are essential to controlling its spread.The Central government also advised them for active contact tracing (for any contacts) during the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts of the case and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.A multi-member joint outbreak response team from the National 'One Health Mission' of the Union Health Ministry will be deployed to support Kerala in investigating the case, identifying epidemiological linkages, and providing technical assistance.Additionally, at the State's request, the Indian Council of Medical Research had sent monoclonal antibodies for patient management, and a mobile BSL-3 laboratory for testing additional samples from contacts has arrived in Kozhikode, informed the ministry.The outbreaks of Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) have been reported in Kerala in the past, with the most recent one occurring in 2023 in the Kozhikode district. Fruit bats are the usual reservoir of the virus.Source-IANS