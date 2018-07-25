Kerala Protesting Against Formalin Laced Fishes Which Could be Carcinogenic

Kerala LDF party seems to be cracking down on the misuse of formalin which is illegally used to preserve fish. According to Janata Dal-Secular MLA C.K. Nanu, the initiative is showing results.
"A special team has been formed in Kerala and officers are cracking down on the misuse of formalin for fish preservation. Trucks are being checked with the help of police and other officials. If it (formalin-laced fish) is found, the driver and owner are arrested," said Nanu, whose JD-S is an alliance partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front in the southern state.
Nanu, who is part of the five-member delegation from Kerala Assembly presently visiting Goa, also underlined the need to act against traders who used formalin, which is carcinogenic.
"It affects the people's health. Formalin affects our health. We must be very cautious as we have found out how these people (traders) are making more money. We have to safeguard public interest," the MLA from Payyannur told reporters at the Goa Assembly complex here.
The delegation of Kerala Assembly's Committee on the Welfare of Fishermen and Allied Workers is traveling across the country to study schemes related to fisherfolk along the Indian coastline.
The committee is led by C. Krishnan, a Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA from Payyannur.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday tried to quell criticism of his government and Ministers' attempts to shield fish traders using formalin, claiming that fish inherently contained formalin, adding that tests had revealed that no additional formalin was used in fish consignments in question.
Source: IANS