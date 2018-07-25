medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Kerala Protesting Against Formalin Laced Fishes Which Could be Carcinogenic

by Rishika Gupta on  July 25, 2018 at 6:15 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kerala LDF party seems to be cracking down on the misuse of formalin which is illegally used to preserve fish. According to Janata Dal-Secular MLA C.K. Nanu, the initiative is showing results.
Kerala Protesting Against Formalin Laced Fishes Which Could be Carcinogenic
Kerala Protesting Against Formalin Laced Fishes Which Could be Carcinogenic

"A special team has been formed in Kerala and officers are cracking down on the misuse of formalin for fish preservation. Trucks are being checked with the help of police and other officials. If it (formalin-laced fish) is found, the driver and owner are arrested," said Nanu, whose JD-S is an alliance partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front in the southern state.

Nanu, who is part of the five-member delegation from Kerala Assembly presently visiting Goa, also underlined the need to act against traders who used formalin, which is carcinogenic.

"It affects the people's health. Formalin affects our health. We must be very cautious as we have found out how these people (traders) are making more money. We have to safeguard public interest," the MLA from Payyannur told reporters at the Goa Assembly complex here.

The delegation of Kerala Assembly's Committee on the Welfare of Fishermen and Allied Workers is traveling across the country to study schemes related to fisherfolk along the Indian coastline.

The committee is led by C. Krishnan, a Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA from Payyannur.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday tried to quell criticism of his government and Ministers' attempts to shield fish traders using formalin, claiming that fish inherently contained formalin, adding that tests had revealed that no additional formalin was used in fish consignments in question.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Kerala Health Minister: 1 Lakh or More Patients To Receive Palliative Care

Kerala Health Minister: 1 Lakh or More Patients To Receive Palliative Care

Kerala health minister plans on improving quality of life of nearly 1 Lakh by providing palliative care.

Low-cost Wheelchair with Robotic OS Developed by Kerala Students

Low-cost Wheelchair with Robotic OS Developed by Kerala Students

A low-cost self-driving wheelchair developed by student researchers from Kerala, India. The wheelchair works on Robotic Operating System (ROS) and uses smartphone app for navigation.

Fresh Samples Of Fruit Bats for Testing to be Sent from Kerala

Fresh Samples Of Fruit Bats for Testing to be Sent from Kerala

A fresh batch of five samples from Kerala's Kozhikode and Malappuram districts will be sent for testing, sources report.

Nipah Virus Attack: Last Two Positive Cases Have Recovered, Says Kerala Health Minister

Nipah Virus Attack: Last Two Positive Cases Have Recovered, Says Kerala Health Minister

After claiming nearly 16 lives, Nipah virus spread has finally come to an end, last two positive cases recovered, assures the Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival hyperplasia is an excessive growth of the gum tissue. Gingival enlargement or gum disease ...

 Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...