Kerala Protesting Against Formalin Laced Fishes Which Could be Carcinogenic

Font : A- A+



Kerala LDF party seems to be cracking down on the misuse of formalin which is illegally used to preserve fish. According to Janata Dal-Secular MLA C.K. Nanu, the initiative is showing results.

Kerala Protesting Against Formalin Laced Fishes Which Could be Carcinogenic



"A special team has been formed in Kerala and officers are cracking down on the misuse of formalin for fish preservation. Trucks are being checked with the help of police and other officials. If it (formalin-laced fish) is found, the driver and owner are arrested," said Nanu, whose JD-S is an alliance partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front in the southern state.



‘Trucks are being checked at incoming and outgoing posts for formalin laced fishes if any violations are found both the driver and owner will be arrested ’ Nanu, who is part of the five-member delegation from Kerala Assembly presently visiting Goa, also underlined the need to act against traders who used formalin, which is carcinogenic.



"It affects the people's health. Formalin affects our health. We must be very cautious as we have found out how these people (traders) are making more money. We have to safeguard public interest," the MLA from Payyannur told reporters at the Goa Assembly complex here.



The delegation of Kerala Assembly's Committee on the Welfare of Fishermen and Allied Workers is traveling across the country to study schemes related to fisherfolk along the Indian coastline.



The committee is led by C. Krishnan, a Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA from Payyannur.



Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday tried to quell criticism of his government and Ministers' attempts to shield fish traders using formalin, claiming that fish inherently contained formalin, adding that tests had revealed that no additional formalin was used in fish consignments in question.



Source: IANS "A special team has been formed in Kerala and officers are cracking down on the misuse of formalin for fish preservation. Trucks are being checked with the help of police and other officials. If it (formalin-laced fish) is found, the driver and owner are arrested," said Nanu, whose JD-S is an alliance partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front in the southern state.Nanu, who is part of the five-member delegation from Kerala Assembly presently visiting Goa, also underlined the need to act against traders who used formalin, which is carcinogenic."It affects the people's health. Formalin affects our health. We must be very cautious as we have found out how these people (traders) are making more money. We have to safeguard public interest," the MLA from Payyannur told reporters at the Goa Assembly complex here.The delegation of Kerala Assembly's Committee on the Welfare of Fishermen and Allied Workers is traveling across the country to study schemes related to fisherfolk along the Indian coastline.The committee is led by C. Krishnan, a Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA from Payyannur.Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday tried to quell criticism of his government and Ministers' attempts to shield fish traders using formalin, claiming that fish inherently contained formalin, adding that tests had revealed that no additional formalin was used in fish consignments in question.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement