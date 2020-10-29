by Colleen Fleiss on  October 29, 2020 at 2:36 AM Coronavirus News
Kerala, Delhi See COVID-19 Cases Rise During Festivals
Amid the ongoing festivals in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi, the COVID-19 situation has worsened, said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, these states/Union Territories have accounted for 58 per cent of the fatalities occurring due to Covid-19 in the country in 24 hours between 8 a.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Besides, four of these states and clubbing Chhattisgarh have reported 49.4 per cent of the total new infections in the country in the same time period, it added.


The ministry also said that an assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic is scheduled in these states to plan a follow-up strategy to contain the disease's spread.

"We have scheduled a discussion with these states which are faring the worst in managing the Covid situation. We would discuss the scenario with Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi on Thursday while an assessment with Maharashtra and Kerala will be done by the end of this week," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference.

The five states that accounted for 49.4 per cent of new infections in the last 24 hours were Kerala, with 4,287 new cases (tally 39,7217), West Bengal 4,121 (tally 3,53,822), Maharashtra 3,645 (tally 1,648,665), Karnataka 3,130 (tally 805,947) and Delhi 2,832 cases (tally rising to 359,488).

Source: IANS

