Kerala Aiming for Zero AIDS Cases by 2025: Health Minister

by Colleen Fleiss on December 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM
Kerala Aiming for Zero AIDS Cases by 2025: Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the State is planning to achieve no new AIDS cases by 2025.

"To achieve our target, Kerala is launching a drive to identify HIV positive patients and give them treatment and through this, we are certain we can achieve our target," said George.

The theme for the World AIDS Day 2021 is "End inequalities. End AIDS".

"The theme is apt, as only through ending all sorts of inequalities, we can achieve our target. The need of the hour is there should be total cooperation from all sections of society, especially in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, which makes the challenge even greater, as our aim is to bring those who are positive into the mainstream," added George.

To mark World AIDS Day on Wednesday, George will inaugurate a state-level awareness campaign against HIV.

Source: IANS
