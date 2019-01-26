medindia
Keloids Linked to Breast Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 26, 2019 at 11:41 PM Cancer News
Among African Americans a link between keloids and increased risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer has been discovered by Henry Ford Health System researchers.
Keloids have been reported to affect some 11 million people worldwide. Despite this prevalence, the exact cause of keloid formation is unknown.

The multi-disciplinary research team hypothesized African American women with a history of keloids would reflect a population of breast cancer patients with aggressive tumors and poor outcomes. Medical record review of 13,033 patients with scar codes in the Henry Ford Health System electronic health record, between 2005-2015 was conducted.

Of these patients, 255 also had a concurrent breast cancer diagnosis. Of this group of 255 patients with a breast cancer diagnosis, 102 had a confirmed history of keloids and 152 did not have keloids. Using this patient cohort, the researchers conducted multivariate analysis to identify associations between breast cancer related clinical factors, and keloid status.

The researchers found a race-specific age association, with African American patients displaying significantly younger ages at breast cancer diagnosis in keloid-positive patients, average age 52-years-old, versus keloid-negative patients, average age 58-years-old. In addition, keloid patients had a larger percentage of late stage breast cancers (11.7% versus 4.8%). The group hypothesizes that ethnic variations in tumor immune response may underlie their unique cancer risk.

"It is well-documented that keloids and certain aggressive breast cancer such as triple negative and inflammatory types disproportionately affect African American Women," said Lamont R Jones, M.D., MBA, vice chair for the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at Henry Ford Health System, and principal investigator of this study. "We need to better understand how immune-related differences, specific to African Americans, result in more aggressive types of cancer. While the results of this study are preliminary, we believe further investigating a possible link between breast cancer and keloids may provide more insight."

Source: Eurekalert

