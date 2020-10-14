Kegel Exercises: Underused by Women to Treat and Prevent Urinary Incontinence

The study investigated how women with urinary incontinence learned about Kegels, and their experience with doing Kegels during pregnancy and up to six months postpartum. Only 25 percent of women with persistent UI postpartum sought care.
"UI risk rises during pregnancy, and Kegels are something a woman could do on her own to help prevent urinary incontinence and as a treatment, if urinary incontinence does occur. Physicians should educate pregnant women on the benefits of Kegels and how to perform them correctly," states Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD.
Source: Medindia