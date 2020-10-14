Kegel Exercises: Underused by Women to Treat and Prevent Urinary Incontinence

Prevalence of urinary incontinence (UI) before and during pregnancy and postpartum is high, yet consistent Kegel performance, which is used to treat and prevent UI postpartum, is low. Screening for UI is important, and high-quality referrals for treatment are needed. Consistent education is needed for all women. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Women's Health.



"The current study does illustrate the opportunity for changes in practice that improve Kegel's education and performance. Approaches that highlight the role of providers in preventing, identifying, and treating urinary incontinence (UI) may increase rates of Kegel exercise, lower rates of UI, and improve quality of life for women," says Susan Yount, Ph.D., Pelvic Floor Disorders Network, and coauthors.



The study investigated how women with urinary incontinence learned about Kegels, and their experience with doing Kegels during pregnancy and up to six months postpartum. Only 25 percent of women with persistent UI postpartum sought care.



‘Kegel exercises can decrease the incidence and severity of urinary incontinence. ’

Read More..









Source: Medindia "UI risk rises during pregnancy, and Kegels are something a woman could do on her own to help prevent urinary incontinence and as a treatment, if urinary incontinence does occur. Physicians should educate pregnant women on the benefits of Kegels and how to perform them correctly," states Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD.Source: Medindia The study investigated how women with urinary incontinence learned about Kegels, and their experience with doing Kegels during pregnancy and up to six months postpartum. Only 25 percent of women with persistent UI postpartum sought care.

Recommended Reading Urinary Incontinence Symptom Evaluation Urinary incontinence is loss of bladder control causing urine leakage. Severe urine leakage can happen when one coughs, sneezes, or during a sudden urge, where one is unable to visit the restroom in time. READ MORE Urinary Incontinence: Simple, Easy Options That Don’t Require Surgery Revealed Pelvic floor exercises such as Kegels can be effective for stress incontinence and urgency incontinence, said study. READ MORE Older Women and Urinary Incontinence Symptoms As per new study Physical therapy interventions effectively reduce urinary incontinence symptoms in older women and should be a first-line treatment intervention for patients with this chronic condition. READ MORE Benefits of Kegel Exercises Kegel exercises include exercises that make the muscles in the pelvic region stronger and benefit individuals with bowel control problems and urinary leakage. READ MORE Interstitial Cystitis Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination READ MORE Neck Cracking Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels. READ MORE