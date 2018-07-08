medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Kawasaki Disease: Potential Diagnostic Test Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 7, 2018 at 1:35 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kawasaki Disease (KD), the most common acquired heart disease in children can be accurately diagnosed on the basis of the pattern of host gene expression in whole blood, found University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Imperial College London scientists. Results of the international study published in JAMA Pediatrics. Untreated, roughly one-quarter of children with KD develop coronary artery aneurysms -- balloon-like bulges of heart vessels -- that may ultimately result in heart attacks, congestive heart failure or sudden death.
Kawasaki Disease: Potential Diagnostic Test Identified
Kawasaki Disease: Potential Diagnostic Test Identified

"As there is no diagnostic test for Kawasaki disease, late diagnosis often results in delayed or missed treatment and an increased risk of coronary artery aneurysms," said Jane C. Burns, MD, pediatrician at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and director of the Kawasaki Disease Research Center at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "We sought to identify a whole blood gene expression signature that distinguishes children with KD in the first week of illness."

Researchers used a case-control approach, including children recruited in hospitals in the United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands and U.S., with KD or similar illnesses. The majority of study participants with KD came from Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego. The overall study group comprised 404 children with infectious and inflammatory conditions (78 KD, 84 other inflammatory diseases, 242 bacterial or viral infections) and 55 healthy controls.

The researchers looked for tell-tale transcription in blood samples. Transcription is the first step in gene expression, in which information from a gene is used to construct a functional product, such as a protein.

"A 13-transcript blood gene expression signature distinguished KD from the range of infectious and inflammatory conditions with which it is often clinically confused," said Burns. "A test incorporating the 13-transcripts might enable earlier diagnosis and treatment of KD, preventing cardiac complications and reducing inappropriate treatment in those with other diseases. Our findings represent a step toward better diagnosis based on molecular signatures rather than clinical criteria."

Burns said there is currently no point-of-service test for KD. Engineers will have to devise a blood testing method that can be adapted to the emergency department or hospital lab setting to help bring these research findings into practice.

"We are already in discussions with a number of biotechnology companies that might help us turn our gene signature into a test," said Michael Levin, Professor of Paediatrics & International Child Health at Imperial College. "An accurate test for KD could prevent many children worldwide from being diagnosed too late to prevent coronary artery damage. If we can develop a test based on our gene signature, this could transform diagnosis and enable early treatment of children affected by the disease."

Prevalence rates of KD are increasing among children in Asia. Japan has the highest incidence rate, with more than 16,000 new cases per year. One in every 60 boys and one in every 75 girls in Japan will develop KD during childhood.

Incidence rates in the U.S. are lower --19 to 25 cases per 100,000 children under age 5 -- but it is rising, at least in San Diego County. Predictive models estimate that by 2030, 1 in every 1,600 American adults will have been affected by the disease.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Kawasaki Disease

Kawasaki Disease

Kawasaki disease affects the children that involve the skin, mouth and blood vessels. It can be treated with acetaminophen, aspirin and intravenous gamma globulin.

Newly Identified Gene Variant for Kawasaki Disease Susceptibility

Newly Identified Gene Variant for Kawasaki Disease Susceptibility

The causative agent for Kawasaki disease remains unknown - a windborne pathogen is suspected - but it is mysterious why and how some children are more susceptible.

Role of Infliximab in Treating Kawasaki Disease Evaluated in Study

Role of Infliximab in Treating Kawasaki Disease Evaluated in Study

Kawasaki Disease (KD) is often mistaken for an inconsequential viral infection.

Distinct Kawasaki Disease Season Defined By Data from Across Globe: Study

Distinct Kawasaki Disease Season Defined By Data from Across Globe: Study

Strong evidence now shows that Kawasaki disease has a distinct seasonal occurrence shared by regions across the Northern hemisphere after more than four decades.

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Torsion Testis

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Undescended Testicles Varicocele Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Orchidectomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...