Karnataka is now facing an outbreak of swine flu which killed six people and infected more than 177 cases.



Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner stated that nearly 177 cases of swine flu have been confirmed in Bengaluru alone.

Karnataka Swine Flu Outbreak: Kills 6 People, Infects Over 177 Cases

‘Swine flu hits Karnataka and takes away 6 lives, and infects more than 177 cases. Preventive measures are under full swing to control the further spread of the disease caused by the deadly H1N1 virus.’

Read More..

He also added that out of these cases, 37 cases are of people who are not residents of the city. People diagnosed with swine flu symptoms are regularly monitored, and appropriate action is being taken. Compared to previous years, this year, the number of cases is lesser. He also requests the people not to panic.Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwara has held a meeting with the health department officials and BBMP Mayor Gangambike to discuss an action plan to control H1N1 flu virus in the state.Karnataka's neighboring state,In the wake of the fatal swine flu outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines to prevent and control theSimilarly, The District Collector of Visakhapatnam Pravin Kumar has directed health officials to start a center at the city airport with a paramedical team to screen passengers for H1N1 virus.In order to prevent and control swine flu outbreak, people need to watch out for thewhich includes, and. People have been advised toandSource: Medindia