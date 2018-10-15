medindia
Karnataka Swine Flu Outbreak: Kills 6 People, Infects Over 177 Cases

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 15, 2018 at 4:47 PM Indian Health News
Karnataka is now facing an outbreak of swine flu which killed six people and infected more than 177 cases.

Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner stated that nearly 177 cases of swine flu have been confirmed in Bengaluru alone.
He also added that out of these cases, 37 cases are of people who are not residents of the city. People diagnosed with swine flu symptoms are regularly monitored, and appropriate action is being taken. Compared to previous years, this year, the number of cases is lesser. He also requests the people not to panic.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwara has held a meeting with the health department officials and BBMP Mayor Gangambike to discuss an action plan to control H1N1 flu virus in the state.

Karnataka's neighboring state, Telangana has also recently reported with nearly 50 swine flu cases.

In the wake of the fatal swine flu outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines to prevent and control the deadly disease caused by the H1N1 virus.

Similarly, The District Collector of Visakhapatnam Pravin Kumar has directed health officials to start a center at the city airport with a paramedical team to screen passengers for H1N1 virus.

In order to prevent and control swine flu outbreak, people need to watch out for the symptoms of swine flu which includes fever, sore throat, cough, cold, headache, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. People have been advised to maintain basic hygiene and avoid going to crowded places to ensure safety.

Source: Medindia

