Karnataka Logs First COVID-19 Death of 2025 as Bengaluru Cases Climb

Karnataka has reported its first COVID-19 fatality in recent months, as a slow but steady rise in infections signals a potential resurgence of the virus. An 84-year-old man from Whitefield, Bengaluru, succumbed to COVID-19 complications on May 17 after being hospitalized for four days. This comes amid heightened vigilance due to a spike in cases in neighbouring Kerala.According to the Karnataka Health Department, the state recorded five new COVID-19 cases along with the fatality, bringing the active caseload to 38. Bengaluru remains the epicenter of the outbreak, accounting for 32 of the total active cases. The city’s Malleshwaram and Rajajinagar neighborhoods reported one case each, triggering renewed concern over the virus's spread in densely populated urban zones.Health officials revealed that 92 tests were conducted in Bengaluru, out of which two returned positive. The deceased patient, who had underlying health conditions, was admitted on May 13 and died four days later. This marks the first confirmed COVID-19 death in the city this quarter.Districts outside the capital are also witnessing a mild uptick in cases. Mysuru reported two new cases, while Ballari, Vijayanagara, Bengaluru Rural, and Dakshina Kannada districts each logged one new infection.In response to the emerging threat, the state has intensified health infrastructure preparedness. ICU wards and oxygen beds are being reactivated, especially in government hospitals. Health workers have resumed city-wide surveillance, particularly in areas with confirmed cases."While the rise in cases is not alarming, we are closely monitoring the trend," said Health Minister Dinesh Rao at a press briefing on Saturday. “There is no reason to panic. The situation is under control, and we are taking all necessary precautions.”Rao confirmed that Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee recently convened to assess the current COVID situation and advised increased testing, particularly for patients with acute respiratory illnesses.The health department has urged the public, especially high-risk groups such as senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with compromised immunity, to exercise caution in public areas. Though mask-wearing is not currently mandated, officials recommend it in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces to minimize risk."There is no change in travel or movement guidelines across Bengaluru or other districts," Rao clarified, dismissing rumors about upcoming restrictions. However, he emphasized the need for individual responsibility in observing health protocols.The resurgence of COVID-19 in Kerala—where daily infections have surged—has prompted Karnataka authorities to enforce stringent containment strategies in border districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Screening checkpoints and local surveillance efforts have been revived to prevent cross-border transmission.Amid the latest developments, experts are urging citizens to ensure their COVID-19 vaccinations are up to date. Booster doses, they stress, remain effective in reducing the severity and spread of infections.Health professionals continue to emphasize standard precautions—mask usage, hand hygiene, and social distancing—particularly for vulnerable populations and in high-risk settings such as hospitals, markets, and public transport.As Karnataka faces a cautious few weeks ahead, authorities maintain a “wait and watch” approach. Public cooperation and adherence to health advisories remain vital to preventing a larger outbreak.For now, the focus remains on vigilance, early detection, and containment—with the hope that swift action will stave off a broader resurgence of the virus in the state.Source-Medindia