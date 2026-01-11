Karnataka Expands Menstrual Cup Scheme to Cut Costs and Waste

Are menstrual cups set to replace sanitary napkins in Karnataka government schools?

Major Cost Savings for the State

What Are Menstrual Cups?

How to Insert a Menstrual Cup Correctly

Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water before handling the cup.

Fold the cup using a method that feels comfortable—common options include the C-fold, 7-fold, or punch-down fold.

Find a relaxed position, such as squatting or sitting on the toilet.

Gently insert the folded cup into the vagina, angling it toward the tailbone rather than straight up.

Ensure the cup opens fully once inside; it should sit just below the cervix and lower than a tampon.

Rotate the cup gently or run a finger around its base to confirm it has opened and sealed properly.

If pain or discomfort persists, users are advised to consult a healthcare professional.

Dangers of a Poorly Fitted Menstrual Cup

Awareness and Education Key to Success

Thehas decided to scale up theacross the state following the successful implementation of a pilot project in select districts.The initiative, led by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, aims to promote sustainable menstrual hygiene practices among school and college students while significantly reducing recurring public expenditure on disposable sanitary products.According to a recent government order, a revised administrative approval has been granted to procure 10,38,912 menstrual cups at a total cost exceeding ₹61 crore. The procurement and distribution will be handled through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) under theOfficials noted that this transition is expected toCurrently, the state spends approximately ₹71 crore annually to purchase 2,35,74,084 sanitary napkins for beneficiaries under the Shuchi scheme.As per the revised order, the department will continue distributing sanitary napkins for the next three months to ensure a smooth transition. Thereafter, students will be provided one menstrual cup each, intended to last for the entire academic year.Health officials believe this shift will not only lower long-term costs but also reduce waste generation and promote environmentally responsible menstrual hygiene management.they are worn internally and can be reused for several years with proper care. In addition to being cost-effective over time, menstrual cups are considered environmentally friendly as they significantly reduce plastic and sanitary waste.Learning to use a menstrual cup may take some practice, particularly for first-time users. Health experts say it is normal to face minor difficulties during the initial cycles, with most users becoming comfortable by their third menstrual cycle. Gynecologists can offer guidance on selecting the right size and using it correctly.Steps for safe insertion include:Medical experts caution that whileIn rare cases, a poorly positioned cup may press against surrounding structures, potentially causing pain or urinary discomfort by interfering with urine flow.According to medical literature, including reports cited by( ) potential issues associated withcaused by urethral irritation or blockage. Very infrequent cases of intrauterine device (IUD) dislodgement have also been reported, though a direct causal link remains unclear.Infections, including the extremelymay occur if menstrual cups are not cleaned and maintained properly. However, studies suggest that with correct hygiene practices, menstrual cups may pose a lower risk of infection compared to tampons or sanitary pads.Health officials emphasize that factors such as cup size, duration of use, placement, and individual anatomy all influence comfort and safety. While serious complications are uncommon, the statewide rollout will be accompanied by awareness programs and usage education to ensure students understand proper handling, cleaning, and warning signs.With this expansion, Karnataka becomes one of the few states to actively promote menstrual cups at scale—signaling a shift toward sustainable, cost-effective, and health-conscious menstrual hygiene solutions.Source-Medindia