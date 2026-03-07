Karnataka Becomes First Indian State to Ban Social Media for Teens

Karnataka bans social media use for children under 16 to protect young users from harmful effects of excessive mobile use.
Karnataka has become the first Indian state to enforce a wide ban on social media use among children under the age of 16, a move designed to reduce the negative impact of excessive mobile phone use on young people (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Karnataka Government To Ban Social Media For Teens Under-16
Go to source). Karnataka, home to the major technology center of Bengaluru, has formally introduced a broad restriction preventing teenagers from accessing social media platforms. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while presenting the annual state Budget, emphasizing that the policy aims to protect children from the harmful consequences associated with growing mobile phone use.
Siddaramaiah explained to officials that the initiative focuses on safeguarding young people from the adverse effects linked to increasing smartphone and social media use. He stated, “With the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16.”
Karnataka Government Push to Protect Children OnlineThe topic had already been discussed earlier during a Vice-Chancellors conclave held in Bengaluru last month. During that meeting, Siddaramaiah consulted university leaders and invited their views regarding the issue. Concerns were raised about how excessive engagement with social media platforms might negatively influence students’ academic performance.
Support for the decision has come from several government officials across the state. State Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge, along with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, have expressed backing for the initiative aimed at protecting children’s well-being and academic development.
Possible Social Media Restrictions in Andhra PradeshAnother Indian state may soon consider implementing a similar restriction. Andhra Pradesh is currently evaluating the possibility of banning social media use for teenagers younger than 16 years of age.
Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance, and Human Resources Development in Andhra Pradesh, spoke to Bloomberg during the World Economic Forum 2026 Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland.
He stated that the state government is examining Australia’s law that limits social media use for individuals under 16 and emphasized the need for a strong legal framework.
Lokesh noted that younger users may not fully comprehend the type of content they encounter online. According to him, adolescents below a certain age may lack the maturity required to interpret or respond appropriately to online material, which highlights the importance of regulatory safeguards.
Debate Over Teenagers’ Emotional Readiness for Online PlatformsTDP national spokesperson Deepak Reddy also supported Lokesh’s remarks, pointing out that younger children often do not possess the emotional maturity needed to process potentially harmful or negative online content.
He added that the Andhra Pradesh government is carefully examining international approaches and global policy models, including Australia’s under-16 social media regulation, in order to determine whether similar rules should be introduced within the state.
Social Media Exposure and Cognitive Development in ChildrenScientific findings suggest that social media use among children may influence the development of their cognitive abilities. Evidence indicates that prolonged time spent on digital platforms could affect how effectively a young person’s mind develops.
Greater time spent on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok has been associated with poorer performance in academic-related tasks later in childhood. These observations raise concerns about how extended exposure to social media might affect learning and intellectual growth.
Testing Memory, Language, and Reading Skills in Young UsersChildren between the ages of 9 and 13 who frequently used social media performed worse on tests evaluating reading ability, memory, and language skills. These assessments were conducted two years after the initial observations began. The findings were reported in the medical journal Journal of the American Medical Association.
Researchers assessed cognitive performance using specialized evaluations developed by the National Institutes of Health. These tests measured several abilities, including memory retention and language comprehension. Results revealed a noticeable though relatively small decline in test scores among children who used social media more often.
Children who spent an additional hour each day on social media scored approximately 1 to 2 points lower on reading and memory assessments. Those who used social media for up to three extra hours daily experienced a larger decline, with scores dropping by as much as 4 points on similar cognitive tests.
