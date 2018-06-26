medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

JUUL - The New Hip Among Teenage Nicotine Users

by Rishika Gupta on  June 26, 2018 at 5:00 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

JUUL which was initially made as a smoking alternative to adults is now getting kids to join the smoking bandwagon and rather undetected. Social media survey conducted in this study has revealed that JUUL is being used in the school very freely. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
JUUL - The New Hip Among Teenage Nicotine Users
JUUL - The New Hip Among Teenage Nicotine Users

The discreet little gadget called JUUL is little bigger than a pack of gum. Jon-Patrick Allem, a research scientist at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, explores the intersection of social media and public health. His study of 80,000 tweets shows the JUUL vaporizer is widely used among high school, middle school and even elementary school students in the United States.

"We found young people talking about using JUUL on school grounds, in classrooms, in bathrooms, in the library, at recess, and during gym," Allem said. "JUUL vapors dissipate quickly, unlike the telltale cloud of previous e-cigarette 'vaping' devices, so it's a way for kids to use nicotine undetected."

Allem is the lead author of the paper, which is a collaboration among scientists in USC's Department of Preventive Medicine and Department of Computer Science. It was published in the June 26 issue of Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

JUUL is a brand name for a new type of e-cigarette developed by San Francisco-based PAX Labs, Inc. The device consists of a USB flash drive-powered vaporizer that is easily concealed. Users insert cartridges called JUULpods containing nicotine salts found in tobacco leaves. The device converts nicotine into steam that delivers a nicotine wallop; one JUULpod delivers about as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

Pax Labs markets the device as a "smoking alternative" for adults trying to quit, but posts to Twitter show that minors use it to "vape" at school without being caught.

JUUL sales have been estimated at more than half of the U.S. e-cigarette market. PAX Labs, responding to early criticism from health advocacy groups, has positioned JUUL in its marketing campaigns and website (visitors must confirm they are 21 years or older) as a product to help adults quit smoking tobacco, which contributes to many diseases.

Nicotine use of any kind is known to be addictive and harmful to adolescent brain development. Allem said that in a sample of more than 80,000 posts to Twitter, about 1 in 25 mentioned using JUUL at school. Some of the tweets even link to videos of kids using JUUL.

"Despite JUUL's branding as a smoking alternative, very few Twitter users mentioned smoking cessation with JUUL," the study reports, observing that roughly 1 in 350 Twitter posts mentioned using JUUL to quit smoking, far less than posts about use at school.

Allem's research focuses on improving health surveillance using data from Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Google web search. Other authors of the study include Likhit Dhampuri, a doctoral student in computer science at USC; Jennifer B. Unger, a professor of preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine; and Tess Boley Cruz, assistant professor of clinical preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine.

The study was funded by a $40,000 grant (P50CA180905) from the National Cancer Institute and the FDA Center for Tobacco Products to determine the public's early experience with JUUL and the social and environmental context of its use. The findings offer a cautionary note for parents and school administrators and teachers. The study suggests educators might need to learn how to spot JUUL use while administrators may consider installing vaping detectors on campuses.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Restricting Smokers to Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes the New Way to Treat Smoking Addiction

Restricting Smokers to Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes the New Way to Treat Smoking Addiction

The study says that smokers restricted to very low nicotine cigarettes will not smoke more, nor inhale more deeply, to get the same addictive hit.

Punjab Government Bans Sale of Loose Cigarettes and Tobacco Products

Punjab Government Bans Sale of Loose Cigarettes and Tobacco Products

On Tuesday, in an announcement, the State government of Punjab has said that the state's health department has banned the sale of loose cigarettes as single sticks and loose tobacco.

Menthol-Like Cigarettes Sold in Canada Despite Ban

Menthol-Like Cigarettes Sold in Canada Despite Ban

While menthol cigarettes are off the market, there are new products on the shelves that look almost identical and 90% are marketed as alternatives.

Not All Low Nicotine Cigarettes Reduce Harm To Smokers

Not All Low Nicotine Cigarettes Reduce Harm To Smokers

Smokers used more daily cigarettes and had higher smoke exposure when given cigarettes with nicotine levels slightly lower than their own brand.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cannabis Waist to Hip Ratio Drug Abuse Teenage Drug Detox Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...