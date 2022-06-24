Juul E-Cigarettes Banned from US Market

Advertisement

Ban on E-cigarettes Made by Juul

"The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the US market. We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping," he added.The ban on e-cigarettes made by Juul is part of the agency's review of 6.5 million e-cigarette-related products.In September last year, the FDA rejected more than 946,000 flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) products, such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids, prohibiting them from being marketed or sold due to insufficient evidence on health benefits.The agency said Juul's product lacked sufficient evidence to protect public health.In particular, some of the company's study findings also raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data, including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company's proprietary e-liquid pods, that have not been adequately addressed and precluded the FDA from completing a full toxicological risk assessment of the products named in the company's applications.While the restrictions pertain to the commercial distribution, importation and retail sales of these products, it does not restrict individual consumer possession or use.The FDA said it cannot and will not enforce against individual consumer possession or use of JUUL products or any other tobacco products.Source: IANS