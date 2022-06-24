About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Juul E-Cigarettes Banned from US Market

by Colleen Fleiss on June 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM
Juul E-Cigarettes Banned from US Market

Marketing denial orders (MDOs) have been issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to JUUL Labs for all of their products currently marketed in the country.

The company cannot sell or distribute these products in the US market. In addition, those currently on the US market must be removed or risk enforcement action, the FDA statement said.

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes


E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.
The "action is further progress on the FDA's commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards", said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD, in the statement.

"The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the US market. We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping," he added.
Link Between E-cigarettes and Prediabetes

Link Between E-cigarettes and Prediabetes


Promotion of e-cigarettes as a "safer" smoking alternative might face challenges as a new study links the use of e-cigarettes with increased odds of prediabetes.
The ban on e-cigarettes made by Juul is part of the agency's review of 6.5 million e-cigarette-related products.

In September last year, the FDA rejected more than 946,000 flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) products, such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids, prohibiting them from being marketed or sold due to insufficient evidence on health benefits.

Ban on E-cigarettes Made by Juul

The agency said Juul's product lacked sufficient evidence to protect public health.

In particular, some of the company's study findings also raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data, including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company's proprietary e-liquid pods, that have not been adequately addressed and precluded the FDA from completing a full toxicological risk assessment of the products named in the company's applications.

While the restrictions pertain to the commercial distribution, importation and retail sales of these products, it does not restrict individual consumer possession or use.

The FDA said it cannot and will not enforce against individual consumer possession or use of JUUL products or any other tobacco products.

Source: IANS
E-Cigarettes to Be Sold in US Markets: US FDA

E-Cigarettes to Be Sold in US Markets: US FDA


E-cigarette products authorised by US FDA are significantly less toxic than combusted cigarettes based on available data.
Blood Clots Caused by E-cigarettes Containing Nicotine

Blood Clots Caused by E-cigarettes Containing Nicotine


E-cigarettes containing nicotine cause blood clots in small blood vessels and decrease its ability to expand and dilate. It increases the blood pressure and heart rate.
