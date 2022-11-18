Just a Cup of Hibiscus Tea can Keep Alzheimer's Disease at Bay

Gossypetin found in hibiscus can protect against memory-robbing disease like Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia, reports a new study.



A cup of ruby red hibiscus tea not only warms the body in winter but also is known to boost the immune system, control blood pressure, and reduce body weight. And here is yet another reason to enjoy this tea - it may defeat Alzheimer's disease.



How Does Hibiscus Reduce Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and Ph.D. candidate Kyung Won Jo,Department of Life Sciences at POSTECH has verified that the gossypetin found in hibiscus activates microglia, the resident immune cell in the brain. The research team also demonstrated that microglia scavenge amyloid-beta (Aβ) in the brain to ameliorate cognitive impairments brought on by Alzheimer's disease (AD).