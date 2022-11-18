About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Just a Cup of Hibiscus Tea can Keep Alzheimer's Disease at Bay

by Adeline Dorcas on November 18, 2022 at 7:19 PM
Gossypetin found in hibiscus can protect against memory-robbing disease like Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia, reports a new study.

A cup of ruby red hibiscus tea not only warms the body in winter but also is known to boost the immune system, control blood pressure, and reduce body weight. And here is yet another reason to enjoy this tea - it may defeat Alzheimer's disease.

How Does Hibiscus Reduce Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and Ph.D. candidate Kyung Won Jo,Department of Life Sciences at POSTECH has verified that the gossypetin found in hibiscus activates microglia, the resident immune cell in the brain. The research team also demonstrated that microglia scavenge amyloid-beta (Aβ) in the brain to ameliorate cognitive impairments brought on by Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease


Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
AD begins as Aβ and Tau protein aggregates form deposits in the brain tissue. Microglia internalize such aggregates (phagocytosis) to protect the brain. However, incessant exposure to Aβ will ultimately exhaust the microglia, leading to a chronic inflammatory reaction and damages in the nerve cells. As a result, the victim suffers cognitive decline and memory loss.

Gossypetin to Fight Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia

While looking for a new AD treatment without serious side effects, the POSTECH team focused on gossypetin, a flavonoid compound found in hibiscus, also known as Hibiscus sabdariffa or roselle.

The research team treated AD model mice with gossypetin through intragastric administration for three months and concluded that their impaired memory and cognition were almost restored to the normal level. Furthermore, they saw a decrease in the various types of Aβ aggregates, which are commonly found in the brain tissue with AD-type dementia.
Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease

Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease


Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?
The researchers then collaborated with Professor Jong Kyoung Kim,Department of Life Sciences at POSTECH, and proceeded with single-cell RNA sequencing. The analysis demonstrated that gossypetin prevented the expression of genes associated with gliosis, which promotes chronic inflammatory reactions, while increasing the expression of genes associated with Aβ phagocytosis. In other words, gossypetin facilitated microglia's Aβ clearance.

Professor Kyong-Tai Kim explained, "We have confirmed that removing Aβ aggregates deposited in the brain is effective in preventing and treating dementia. Gossypetin from hibiscus will contribute to the development of a safe and affordable drug for patients suffering from AD."

Published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, the study was conducted with the support from NovMetaPharma Co., and clinical trials are planned for developing treatment for dementia prevention and treatment that use gossypetin.

Source: Eurekalert
Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease

Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease


There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease

Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease


Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating disease.
