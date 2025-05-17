JP Nadda’s Call for a Healthier India on World Hypertension Day

World Hypertension Day on May 17 raises awareness about hypertension and the need for early diagnosis.



On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda called on citizens to embrace a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced diet, and undergo timely monitoring to effectively manage and control hypertension, a major public health concern in India.“On World Hypertension Day, we unite to raise awareness about the prevention and management of high blood pressure,” Nadda said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “By embracing a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and timely monitoring, we can control hypertension effectively,” he added.This year’s theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” underscores the critical role of routine screening and lifestyle interventions in tackling the disease.According to health experts and government data, India is home to over 220 million people living with hypertension, with nearly one in three adults affected. What’s even more concerning is that a large percentage of those individuals are unaware of their condition, putting them at heightened risk of serious health complications.The rise in hypertension cases is driven by a host of modifiable risk factors, including sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets high in salt and processed foods, rising obesity rates, high alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and chronic stress.“Timely monitoring and proper management can save lives and improve overall well-being,” Nadda emphasized, reinforcing the importance of early detection and preventive care.In an effort to tackle the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including hypertension, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently launched the National NCD Screening Drive. As part of this initiative:According to the Health Ministry, hypertension is diagnosed when blood pressure readings are consistently at or above 140/90 mmHg on two separate occasions.To prevent and manage hypertension, health officials recommend:As India observes World Hypertension Day, experts hope the renewed focus on awareness, early diagnosis, and preventive care will encourage more individuals to take control of their heart health—starting with a simple blood pressure check.Source-Medindia