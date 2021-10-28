About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Joining Social Media Before Age 11 is Associated With Problematic Behaviors

by Dr Jayashree on October 28, 2021 at 10:36 PM
Font : A-A+

Joining Social Media Before Age 11 is Associated With Problematic Behaviors

Using Instagram or Snapchat before age 11 was significantly related to more problematic digital behaviors compared to those who joined these platforms when they were older, according to a new study published in Computers in Human Behavior.

"Social media sites all require a minimum age of 13 to register, but the reality is that many users are younger than that: one-third of our sample had already started using social media at age 11 or 12 and another one-third had begun at age 10 or younger," said the study's lead author Linda Charmaraman, Ph.D., director of the Youth, Media and Wellbeing Research Lab at the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW).

Advertisement


Researchers surveyed 773 middle schoolers in the Northeast U.S. about their social media initiation, digital behaviors, and parental restrictions on digital use.

They found that joining social media platforms like Instagram or Snapchat before age 11 was significantly associated with more problematic digital technology behaviors, greater likelihood of online harassment, and sexual harassment victimization.
Advertisement

Some of these effects were lessened when parents restricted phone use and limited how often their kids checked social media.

They also found that regardless of when they joined social media, early adolescents more frequently engaged in positive digital behaviors than negative ones.

And those who joined social media as children (age 10 or younger) demonstrated a greater tendency to engage in supportive or civically-engaged online community behaviors such as socially supportive social media posts, fostering awareness of social issues, or organizing events through social media—compared to those who joined later.

This may be due to being socialized at a younger age to understand both the positive and negative potential of different platforms.

These findings also suggest that a potential strategy to support families with children, tweens, and teens to keep track of social media sites they have joined an online friend network.

Then set rules about screen use and monitor children's frequency of checking, particularly if they're using social media at age 10 and younger.

The research team is also working on a study to determine whether the age at which users join social media has any longer-term effects on their health and wellbeing.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Can Acne-causing Bacteria Keep the Skin Healthy?
Genes at Play in People With Osteoarthritis Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them 

Recommended Reading
Social Media, TV Addiction May Up Depression Risk among Teens
Social Media, TV Addiction May Up Depression Risk among Teens
Teens who spend more time on social media and sit in front of the television (TV) for long hours ......
Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers
Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers
Social media like Facebook and Twitter help us connect with people worldwide, and this is no small ....
Online Gaming Found to Increase School Grades
Online Gaming Found to Increase School Grades
Children found to score better in school when they play online games, according to a new study....
Hunting for Perfect Selfies can Lead to Body Shame, Appearance Anxiety and Depression in Teen Girls
Hunting for Perfect Selfies can Lead to Body Shame, Appearance Anxiety and Depression in Teen Girls
Teenage girls who spend too much time in using selfie editing apps and hunting for a perfect selfie ...
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relati...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close