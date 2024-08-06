Join the Green Movement at Chennai

Did You Know?

Urban greening can reduce urban air temperatures by up to 2 degrees Celsius. #green #tamilnadu #seedling ’

Urban greening can reduce urban air temperatures by up to 2 degrees Celsius. #green #tamilnadu #seedling ’

GTM's Call to Action

Advertisement

Green Tamil Nadu Mission (GTM) calls on citizens, NGOs, and companies to join in planting 50,000 seedlings to enhance Chennai's greenery ( ).The GTM, in a statement on Sunday, said thatthe urban heat island effect, and building climate resilience.The statement said that GTM has raised 50,000 seedlings with the support of TAFCORN CSR funds. These seedlings are ready for planting.The statement also called upon individuals, NGOs, trusts, resident welfare associations, private companies, and others to collect these seedlings and plant them in their vicinity to increase the green cover in the city.The mission has asked people who areThe seedlings are given free of cost and distributed on a first come first serve basis.The GTM added in its statement that the seeds have to be planted at their own costs from September 2024 till October 2024 in public places. The pit size should be 60 cm deep and 60 cm wide for each tree.The planted land parcels will be geotagged and uploaded to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission's web portal, as per the statement.Source-IANS