Join the Green Movement at Chennai

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 6 2024 12:00 AM

Green Tamil Nadu Mission (GTM) calls on citizens, NGOs, and companies to join in planting 50,000 seedlings to enhance Chennai's greenery ().
The GTM, in a statement on Sunday, said that urban greening is an important step to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, the urban heat island effect, and building climate resilience.

Positive Effect of Trees on Mental Health
Study shows that more number of street trees around the home may reduce the risk of depression in individuals.
The statement said that GTM has raised 50,000 seedlings with the support of TAFCORN CSR funds. These seedlings are ready for planting.

GTM's Call to Action

The statement also called upon individuals, NGOs, trusts, resident welfare associations, private companies, and others to collect these seedlings and plant them in their vicinity to increase the green cover in the city.

The mission has asked people who are interested in this project to register themselves on www.greentnmission.com or to contact the toll-free number 18005997634. The seedlings are given free of cost and distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Counties with More Trees, Shrubs Tend to Have Lower Medicare Costs
Counties with more green spaces spend less on Medicare. Therefore, having more trees and shrubs can directly lower health care costs.
The GTM added in its statement that the seeds have to be planted at their own costs from September 2024 till October 2024 in public places. The pit size should be 60 cm deep and 60 cm wide for each tree.

The planted land parcels will be geotagged and uploaded to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission's web portal, as per the statement.

More Trees on Earth Now Than 20 Years Ago: NASA
According to NASA, the world is greener than it was 20 years ago. China and India are responsible for one-third of the new foliage.
Source-IANS
Plastic Packaging to be Replaced by Material from Crab Shells and Trees
Material formed from crab shells and trees could replace flexible plastic packaging, research at the Georgia Institute of Technology finds. The new material is made by spraying multiple layers of chitin from crab shells and cellulose from trees to ...

