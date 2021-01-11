About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccination may Trigger Clotting in the Brain

by Karishma Abhishek on November 1, 2021 at 11:22 PM
Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination (Ad26.COV2.S) may increase the incidence of blood clot in brain as per a study at the JAMA Internal Medicine.

Existing data suggest a probable link between Ad26.COV2.S COVID-19 vaccination and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST - a blood clot in the brain). However, the rates of CVST differ extensively.

The present study compared the rates of CVST - age- and sex-specific post Ad26.COV2.S vaccination with the prepandemic CVST rate in the population to derive a better correlation on its incidence post vaccination.

Vaccination Effect

The cohort study evaluated the cases from January 1, 2001, to December 31, 2015, at Olmsted County, Minnesota using eMethods in the Supplement. The sex-and age-adjusted incidence rates were attuned to the 2010 US census population.
The incidence of CVST after Ad26.COV2.S vaccination was then estimated from February 28, 2021 (vaccine approval date) to May 7, 2021 using CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data at days 15, 30, and 92.

It was found that 39 Olmsted County residents developed acute incident CVST from 2001 to 2015. A predisposing risk factor of venous thromboembolism such as infection, active cancer, or oral contraceptives (women) was present in almost 29 patients (74.4%) within 92 days before the event.

After 8,727,851 Ad26.COV2.S vaccine doses were administered on May 7, 2021, in the US, 46 potential CVST events were reported to VAERS, to have occurred within 92 days after vaccination.

Higher Incidence of CVST

The overall age- and sex-adjusted CVST incidence was found to be 2.46 and 2.34 per 100 000 person-years for females and males respectively. In addition, the overall incidence rate of post-Ad26.COV2.S vaccination CVST was 8.65 per 100 000 PY at 15 days, 5.02 per 100 000 PY at 30 days, and 1.73 per 100 000 PY at 92 days.

The rate was almost 5.1-times higher among females when compared with the pre-COVID-19 pandemic rates. However the exact reason for higher rates in females was unclear.

The study thereby suggests that the higher rates of these rare adverse effects of the vaccine must be considered in further preventing COVID-19.

Source: Medindia
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
How Effective is COVID-19 Vaccination Among Adolescents?
How Effective is COVID-19 Vaccination Among Adolescents?
Two new studies show that COVID-19 infection among 12- to 18-year-olds can be controlled by ......
Emphasize to Prioritize Covid-19 Vaccination and Optimize Healthcare for Mentally Ill
Emphasize to Prioritize Covid-19 Vaccination and Optimize Healthcare for Mentally Ill
COVID-19 deaths in people with personality disorders and dementia is 4 times more than normal ......
New Tool Helps Identify Those at High Risk Post COVID-19 Vaccination
New Tool Helps Identify Those at High Risk Post COVID-19 Vaccination
Updating the QCovid tool developed in 2020, which directly influenced UK healthcare policy can ......
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precaut...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

