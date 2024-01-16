About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
JN.1 Variant Takes Center Stage for COVID Surge in China

by Karishma Abhishek on Jan 16 2024 11:55 PM

China is poised for a January surge in COVID-19 cases, with health authorities forecasting the dominance of the highly transmissible JN.1 variant.
At a press briefing on Sunday, Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission, said that since New Year's Day, the number of patients received at fever clinics in medical institutions across the country has shown a fluctuating downward trend, Global Times reported (1 Trusted Source
COVID-19 infections may rebound in China in January: China CDC

Go to source).

Currently, the country is majorly seeing influenza cases, while the COVID cases are at a relatively low level.

However, recent data from the multi-channel monitoring system showed the proportion of the JN.1 variant strain having an upward trend, Wang Dayan, director of the China National Influenza Center, National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) was quoted as saying.

Due to continuous importation of the JN.1 variant strain, a gradual decrease in domestic influenza, and a decline in population immunity, the COVID-19 epidemic may rebound in January, with the JN.1 variant highly likely to develop into the dominant variant in China, Wang said.

Wang also noted that southern provinces in China entered the influenza season in early October, followed by northern provinces in late October. Initially, the predominant circulating strain was the H3N2 subtype influenza virus.

China on High Alert

But, in the past three weeks, the proportion of influenza B virus in southern provinces has increased to 36.8 percent, and in the past five weeks, the proportion in northern provinces has risen to 57.7 percent.

In some provinces, the proportion of influenza B virus has exceeded that of influenza A, the report said.

Wang Guiqiang, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Peking University First Hospital, told a news conference on Sunday that since winter is the peak season for respiratory infectious diseases, the immunity established after infection with various pathogens is not long-lasting, so repeated infections may occur.

However, the symptoms of a second infection with the same pathogen are often milder. Different pathogen infections may worsen the condition, especially after damage to the upper respiratory mucosal barrier, which may lead to secondary bacterial infections.

For the elderly and those with underlying diseases, infection with COVID-19 or influenza may worsen their underlying conditions, said Wang, stressing that they should pay more attention to early intervention and diagnosis of respiratory diseases.

Feng added that with the approaching winter vacation and Spring Festival, the large-scale movement and gathering of people may accelerate the spread of respiratory diseases, so it is necessary to strengthen monitoring and early warning, the report said.

Reference:
  1. COVID-19 infections may rebound in China in January: China CDC - (https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202401/1305359.shtml)


Source-IANS


Latest Coronavirus News
