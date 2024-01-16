JN.1 Variant Takes Center Stage for COVID Surge in China

China is poised for a January surge in COVID-19 cases, with health authorities forecasting the dominance of the highly transmissible JN.1 variant. At a press briefing on Sunday, Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission, said that since New Year's Day, the number of patients received at fever clinics in medical institutions across the country has shown a fluctuating downward trend, Global Times reported (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
COVID-19 infections may rebound in China in January: China CDC
Go to source).
‘Health authorities predict a surge in COVID-19 cases in China in January, with the JN.1 variant becoming predominant. #covid19, #china, #january, #jn1variant ’Currently, the country is majorly seeing influenza cases, while the COVID cases are at a relatively low level.
Tweet it Now
Advertisement
Due to continuous importation of the JN.1 variant strain, a gradual decrease in domestic influenza, and a decline in population immunity, the COVID-19 epidemic may rebound in January, with the JN.1 variant highly likely to develop into the dominant variant in China, Wang said.
Wang also noted that southern provinces in China entered the influenza season in early October, followed by northern provinces in late October. Initially, the predominant circulating strain was the H3N2 subtype influenza virus.
China on High AlertBut, in the past three weeks, the proportion of influenza B virus in southern provinces has increased to 36.8 percent, and in the past five weeks, the proportion in northern provinces has risen to 57.7 percent.
In some provinces, the proportion of influenza B virus has exceeded that of influenza A, the report said.
Advertisement
However, the symptoms of a second infection with the same pathogen are often milder. Different pathogen infections may worsen the condition, especially after damage to the upper respiratory mucosal barrier, which may lead to secondary bacterial infections.
Advertisement
Feng added that with the approaching winter vacation and Spring Festival, the large-scale movement and gathering of people may accelerate the spread of respiratory diseases, so it is necessary to strengthen monitoring and early warning, the report said.
Reference:
- COVID-19 infections may rebound in China in January: China CDC - (https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202401/1305359.shtml)
Source-IANS