J&J's COVID Shot may Cause Guillain-Barre Syndrome Rarely

Hundred people who received the J&J vaccine jab developed Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), a neuro disorder that can cause paralysis, as per the statement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
95 cases were serious and required hospitalization. There was one reported death, reported news agency AFP.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) added a warning label on the J&J vaccine to warn people against the possible risk.
‘The chance of occurrence of Guillain-Barre syndrome is very low and the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the risks.’
The updated warning label says, "Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination."
The evidence is insufficient to establish a causal relationship.
Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US, said the possibility of a rare infection is likely when millions of people are being vaccinated, according to a CNN report.
Most cases were reported in men, most of them over 50 years. Also, the syndrome starts developing in the body about two weeks after vaccination in most cases.
Johnson & Johnson has clarified that it is discussing the issue with the FDA and other regulators.
"We have been in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barre syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree," said the company in its communique.
The FDA said that 320 million doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have been administered in the US but there has been no reported case of the disorder among the recipients.
Source: Medindia
