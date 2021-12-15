About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

J&J Vaccine Loses Protection Against Omicron, Says Study

by Angela Mohan on December 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM
Font : A-A+

J&J Vaccine Loses Protection Against Omicron, Says Study

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided no antibody protection against the omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory experiment, which could be due to the strain's ability to get around one pillar of the body's defenses.

The vaccine appears to provide some defense against omicron, perhaps via other means such as stimulation of immune cells, according to Penny Moore, a South African virologist.

Advertisement


The findings are consistent with other studies that show a partial loss of potency against COVID-19 for a number of vaccines, with J&J's antibody protection looking particularly weak in the lab test.

Laboratory experiments were conducted on blood plasma samples from people who had had two doses of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine and those or the J&J single-shot inoculation, said Moore.
Advertisement

Geometric mean titers, fell from 1,419 against the original coronavirus strain to 80 against omicron among people who received Pfizer shots.

The same measure fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against omicron in those who had received J&J's shot, Moore said in an online presentation on Tuesday.

"Omicron does indeed exhibit substantial immune escape from antibodies," she said. "The situation, I think, is even more alarming for the J&J vaccine -- there was no detectable neutralization in our assay."

J&J didn't declined to comment on the findings, referring instead to an earlier statement that said the company is testing serum from participants in its booster studies to look for neutralizing activity against omicron while pursuing an variant-specific vaccine that it will progress as needed.

The company is "confident in the robust humoral and cell-mediated immune responses elicited" by its vaccine, Mathai Mammen, head of research & development for J&J's Janssen pharma unit, said in the statement.

The unpublished research Moore presented to an African health conference ties in with early experiments by South Africa's Africa Health Research Institute and Pfizer's own research.

Still, Moore stressed, the body has other protection against the virus.

"Reduced antibody titers will likely result in decreased ability of vaccines to prevent infection but protection against severe disease likely to be preserved," she said on one of her presentation slides.

J&J's vaccine appears to be preventing severe disease in a study involving hundreds of thousands of South African health workers and no one on the study has died after being infected by the omicron variant, Glenda Gray, the co-lead of the study said in an earlier presentation on Tuesday.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Molecular Alterations In Leukemia May Foster Better Treatmen...
Learn the Brain Changes During Simply Hearing and Listening >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

Recommended Reading
What Made Delta, Delta Variants of Coronavirus More Dangerous
What Made Delta, Delta Variants of Coronavirus More Dangerous
The Delta and Delta Plus COVID-19 variants were less well neutralized by antibodies from infected .....
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close