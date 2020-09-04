Jharkhand Reports First Death From Coronavirus

A 75-year-old man, resident of Gomia block, who was in quarantine for quite some time, died of coronavirus in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Thursday.



Bokaro Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar Pathak told IANS, "The deceased had no travel history. His sample was sent to Ranchi for test. The report came on Wednesday and he died on Thursday morning."



After his death, the entire area has been sealed and the process of contact tracing has been initiated.



‘After the first death, Jharkand Government has sealed Gomia block and initiated contact tracing.’

