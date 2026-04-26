Jemimah Rodrigues: Championing Menstrual Health Awareness in Cricket

The Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues highlights the challenges of managing periods in elite sport, calling for open conversations, better support, and awareness around menstrual health.
Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, one of the standout performers in India’s Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 victory, has opened up about a deeply under-discussed reality in professional sport—managing menstruation while competing at the highest level. Reflecting on her early years in cricket, she candidly admitted, “There was a hesitation about speaking up,” revealing how conversations around periods were often avoided, even within elite team environments.
She described how symptoms such as menstrual cramps, fatigue and general discomfort could make training sessions more challenging, yet these experiences were rarely voiced openly. The silence, she indicated, was not just personal but systemic—rooted in a broader culture where menstrual health has long been treated as a private or uncomfortable topic.
Why Has Menstrual Health Been a Silent Struggle in Sports?Rodrigues traced this hesitation back to her formative years, noting that, like many young girls in India, she grew up in an environment where menstruation was not openly discussed. This lack of early dialogue often leaves athletes entering professional spaces without the language or confidence to express what they are experiencing.
In high-performance settings, this silence can become even more pronounced. Athletes are expected to maintain peak physical output, often without acknowledging physiological variations that may affect them.
Research reflects this gap—while menstrual symptoms are widely experienced, structured discussions with coaches and support systems remain limited, reinforcing a culture of quiet endurance rather than open management.
How Do Periods Impact Athletic Performance?Rodrigues emphasized that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to menstruation in sport. While some athletes may continue their routines with minimal disruption, others face symptoms severe enough to affect focus, coordination, and overall performance.
Scientific evidence strongly supports this variability. A longitudinal study involving elite athletes found that more than three-quarters (76.8%) reported that their menstrual cycle negatively impacted performance at some point, with 68% experiencing painful periods and 79% reporting at least one cyclical symptom such as bloating, lower back pain, or pelvic discomfort (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Menstrual cycles and the impact upon performance in elite British track and field athletes: a longitudinal study
Go to source).
Beyond physical symptoms, the psychological component is equally significant. Research shows that many athletes perceive their performance to be lower during the early menstrual (follicular) and premenstrual (luteal) phases, often due to fatigue, reduced energy levels, and discomfort—even when objective performance measures remain inconsistent. This highlights an important distinction: the lived experience of athletes can differ from measurable outcomes, yet still meaningfully influence training quality and confidence (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Impact of Menstrual Cycle Phase on Athletesâ€™ Performance: A Narrative Review
Go to source).
Rodrigues’ perspective aligns with this evidence. She highlighted the importance of listening to one’s body, explaining that some days may require pushing through challenges, while others may call for rest and recovery—both of which are valid approaches in sustaining long-term performance.
Why Is Open Conversation Within Teams a Game-Changer?A major shift, according to Rodrigues, lies in creating environments where athletes feel comfortable speaking about menstrual health without hesitation. She pointed out that when players communicate openly, it allows coaches and support staff to better understand individual needs and adjust training loads accordingly.
This is particularly crucial because menstrual symptoms vary widely—not just in intensity but in how they affect movement, endurance, and mental focus.
The same study also found that a large proportion of athletes expressed a desire for greater medical guidance and support in managing menstrual cycles during competition, underscoring an unmet need within elite sport systems.
Encouragingly, sports science is beginning to respond. Many professional teams now incorporate menstrual cycle tracking, individualized training plans, and recovery strategies tailored to each athlete’s physiological patterns. These approaches aim not only to optimize performance but also to safeguard long-term health.
At its core, Rodrigues’ message extends far beyond cricket. She called for earlier, more open conversations about menstrual health at home and in schools, so that young girls grow up informed, confident, and unashamed of a natural biological process.
Her candid remarks reflect a broader transformation in women’s sport—one in which health, body awareness, and mental well-being are finally recognized as integral to performance. By breaking the silence, Rodrigues is not just sharing her experience—she is helping redefine the conversation around menstrual health in sport, bringing it firmly into the mainstream where it has long been overdue.
Reference:
- Menstrual cycles and the impact upon performance in elite British track and field athletes: a longitudinal study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10912517/)
- The Impact of Menstrual Cycle Phase on Athletes’ Performance: A Narrative Review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7916245/)
Source-Medindia