Jealousy Can Strengthen Friendships: Study

The work was published online in thesaid Jaimie Arona Krems, who earned her doctorate at Arizona State University and is now an assistant professor of psychology at Oklahoma State University.Not all threats to friendships evoked jealousy. If a best friend moved away, people felt sadness and anger more than jealousy. But when friendships were threatened by another person - such as a new romantic partner or new friend at work - jealousy was the dominant feeling.The intensity of jealous feelings varied by how likely the third-party threat was to replace someone in the friendship. A best friend gaining a romantic partner elicited less jealous feelings than them gaining a potential new friend.said Douglas Kenrick, who is a President's Professor of psychology at ASU and author on the paper.Feelings of jealousy over being replaced were associated with behaviors that could overcome the third-party threats, like trying to monopolize a best friend's time and manipulate their emotions.said Keelah Williams, assistant professor of psychology at Hamilton College who earned her doctorate and law degree at ASU.Not all friend guarding behaviors focus on trying to control a best friend; jealousy also led people to commit to being a better friend.said Athena Aktipis, assistant professor of psychology at ASU and author on the paper.The study was partially funded by a Philanthropic Education Organization International Scholar Award that supported Krems.Source: Newswise