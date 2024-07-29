About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Jasmine Bhasin's Eye Health Warning

by Karishma Abhishek on Jul 29 2024 12:39 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Jasmine Bhasin`s Eye Health Warning
Proper lens hygiene and routine eye exams are crucial to avoid eye problems, experts say, noting TV actress Jasmine Bhasin's corneal damage (1 Trusted Source
Jasmine Bhasin Recovers From Corneal Damage: 'Finally Free From Eye Patch'

Go to source).
In an Instagram, the 34-year-old actress shared that it will take her at least four to five days to recover fully from corneal damage that she got after wearing contact lenses at an event in Delhi.

Bhasin thanked her followers for their love and blessings and noted that she is now recovering.

Earlier in a media interview, Bhasin of ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ fame, reported that despite feeling pain in her eyes, she continued with her work commitments, opting to wear sunglasses during the event.

Hygiene and Regular Checks Are Key

However, her condition worsened, and she eventually lost her vision temporarily. She said she was diagnosed with corneal damage and had her eyes bandaged.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Bhavya Reddy from Aster Whitefield Hospital stressed the need to maintain hygiene, use lenses appropriately, and avoid contaminants.

“The key pointers include washing hands before lens handling, fresh cleaning solution usage, and disposing of any irritating contacts immediately. Take off the lens immediately and get a quick checkup with an ophthalmologist if you suspect redness, irritation, and pain soon after wearing contact lenses. Always keep a pair of backup spectacles,” Dr. Reddy said.

Common symptoms of corneal damage include sharp, stabbing pain worsened by blinking or light exposure, redness, blurred or cloudy vision, light sensitivity, excessive tearing or dryness, and mucus-like discharge.

“Visual distortions such as halos around lights may occur. If you experience any of these symptoms, consult an eye care professional immediately,” Dr Neeraj Shah, Chief Medical Officer and Consultant, Sankara Eye Hospital Jaipur told IANS.

The experts advised following proper guidelines on lenses like buying contact lenses of the correct size and fit. Maintain hygiene by washing hands before handling the lenses.

Adhere to the recommended wear schedule; lenses are made of materials that determine their safe wear time. Avoid sleeping in lenses unless prescribed. Schedule regular eye check-ups to monitor eye health and lens fit.

Reference:
  1. Jasmine Bhasin Recovers From Corneal Damage: 'Finally Free From Eye Patch' - (https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/jasmine-bhasin-recovers-from-corneal-damage-finally-free-from-eye-patch)


Source-IANS


