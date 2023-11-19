About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Japanese Employees: Depressive Symptoms and Work Performance

by Colleen Fleiss on November 19, 2023 at 11:39 PM
Japanese Employees: Depressive Symptoms and Work Performance

In Japan, the diminishing workforce due to an extremely low birth rate and a growing aging population has led to a significant productivity decline, prompting companies to adopt various "health and productivity management" strategies (1 Trusted Source
Health problems related to presenteeism among Japanese employees

Go to source).

Despite these efforts, the specific health issues contributing to the poor work performance among Japanese employees, particularly differences between men and women, remain unidentified.

Correlating Health Issues and Work Performance among Japanese Corporate Employees

A cross-sectional study was conducted to analyze the relationship between 26 health problems and presenteeism using data from health examinations,
Depressive symptoms were most strongly related for men and women, followed by indefinite complaints as lack of appetite, insufficient sleep, and heart palpitations or shortness of breath. Additionally, for men, 14 health problems were related to work performance, including mental illness and other indefinite complaints. The relationship between health problems and poor work performance was stronger for men than for women.
Additionally, as priority support for men, we must focus on improving the psychosocial environment in the workplace by addressing various issues including long working hours, work overload, and conflicts in interpersonal relationships in the workplace.

Reference :
  1. Health problems related to presenteeism among Japanese employees - (https://journals.lww.com/joem/abstract/9900/health_problems_related_to_presenteeism_among.422.aspx)

Source: Eurekalert
