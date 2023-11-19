Japanese Employees: Depressive Symptoms and Work Performance

In Japan, the diminishing workforce due to an extremely low birth rate and a growing aging population has led to a significant productivity decline, prompting companies to adopt various "health and productivity management" strategies (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Health problems related to presenteeism among Japanese employees
Go to source).
Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Stress assessments to boost mental health and sleep among employees prove effective for enhancing work performance. #depression #worklifebalance #workstress’
Tweet it Now
Despite these efforts, the specific health issues contributing to the poor work performance among Japanese employees, particularly differences between men and women, remain unidentified.
Correlating Health Issues and Work Performance among Japanese Corporate EmployeesA cross-sectional study was conducted to analyze the relationship between 26 health problems and presenteeism using data from health examinations,
Depressive symptoms were most strongly related for men and women, followed by indefinite complaints as lack of appetite, insufficient sleep, and heart palpitations or shortness of breath. Additionally, for men, 14 health problems were related to work performance, including mental illness and other indefinite complaints. The relationship between health problems and poor work performance was stronger for men than for women.
Additionally, as priority support for men, we must focus on improving the psychosocial environment in the workplace by addressing various issues including long working hours, work overload, and conflicts in interpersonal relationships in the workplace.
Reference :
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Additionally, as priority support for men, we must focus on improving the psychosocial environment in the workplace by addressing various issues including long working hours, work overload, and conflicts in interpersonal relationships in the workplace.
Reference :
- Health problems related to presenteeism among Japanese employees - (https://journals.lww.com/joem/abstract/9900/health_problems_related_to_presenteeism_among.422.aspx)
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
Americans experience stress over the holidays, due to inflation, world affairs, rising flu and COVID-19 instances, and previous holiday melt-down.
Excessive inflammation and the loss of critical brain protection mechanisms have been found as a potential player in suicide risk.
The hippocampal taurine concentration is 20% lower in women affected by depression, stated new research.
Blood samples from diagnosed depressed adolescents exhibit distinct epigenetic signatures.
Growing interest in psychedelics as treatments: Some compounds granted breakthrough status by the US FDA for depression and PTSD.