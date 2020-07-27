Jammu Kashmir Covid-19 Tally to 17,305

After 9 deaths and 523 new cases, the number of Covid-19 infected people in J&K increased to 17,305. The deaths reported from different hospitals took the Covid-19 toll in the state to 305. Of the new cases, 156 were reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division. ‘The deaths reported from different hospital’ The number of active cases is 7,483 -- 1,647 in the Jammu division and 5,836 in the Kashmir division -- as 9,517 people have been discharged. Source: IANS << COVID Symptoms Include Neurological Disorder More Than 5k New Corona Cases In Karnataka >> Recommended Reading Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Neck Cracking Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Find a Doctor Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) A-Z Drug Brands in India More News on: Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake