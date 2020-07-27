by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 27, 2020 at 10:51 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Jammu Kashmir Covid-19 Tally to 17,305
After 9 deaths and 523 new cases, the number of Covid-19 infected people in J&K increased to 17,305.

The deaths reported from different hospitals took the Covid-19 toll in the state to 305.

Of the new cases, 156 were reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division.


The number of active cases is 7,483 -- 1,647 in the Jammu division and 5,836 in the Kashmir division -- as 9,517 people have been discharged.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake