Around 135 people have been affected by zika virus so far in Jaipur, reports officials.

Jaipur Reports Fresh Zika Virus Cases, Toll Reaches 135

‘The virus, spread through the Aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, conjunctivitis, skin rashes, muscle, and joint pain. It is harmful to expecting mothers, as it can lead to microcephaly.’

Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said a toll-free number had been set up in a control room where information about zika virus will be given free of cost from 8 am to 8 pm. Doctors have been assigned to this number to answer people's queries, she said.Out of the 135 patients, 125 have fully recovered, she said.Meanwhile, in a review meeting called on Wednesday to discuss the measures being taken to check the zika virus in the city, it was informed that around 15,000 students from 450 schools have pledged to work to ensure cleanliness in and around their schools and colonies.They will visit each house on Sunday to make people aware of keeping water coolers, pots and water tanks clean.Source: IANS