Italy Toll Rises to Nearly 3,000 with 475 New Deaths

Hospitals there are reportedly at breaking point, and retired doctors and nurses are being asked to return to work, the BBC said."I make a heartfelt appeal to all the doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who have retired in the last two years... to help us in this emergency," Lombardy Governor, Attilio Fontana, said earlier on Wednesday.A similar situation is reported across the rest of the country. The government is trying to plug gaps in its stretched healthcare system and has even pushed 10,000 student doctors into service nine-months ahead of schedule.More widely, officials have not ruled out extending the full lockdown beyond the start of April. Bars, restaurants and most shops in Italy have closed as have schools and universities. Nearly all Italians have been told to stay at home.But even with these restrictions the number of cases - and deaths - continues to rise.Source: IANS