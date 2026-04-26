Israeli PM Netanyahu Undergoes Successful Prostate Cancer Treatment

Israeli PM Netanyahu successfully treated for early-stage prostate cancer; hospital director says disease disappeared after radiation therapy refuting fake death images.

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Israelâ€™s Benjamin Netanyahu says he received treatment for prostate cancer



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Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says he received treatment for prostate cancer ( https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/24/israels-benjamin-netanyahu-says-he-received-treatment-for-prostate-cancer)

Early-stage prostate cancer in Israeli Prime Ministerafter a small tumor was found during a routine medical checkup. ().Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he underwent successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer following the discovery of a small tumor during a routine medical examination.The information was disclosed in his annual medical report released on Friday. Netanyahu also shared details on social media, explaining that doctors had detected and treated the tumor during a prior checkup, though the news was not made public at that time.He stated that heand to prevent the spread of false propaganda against Israel.The 76-year-old leader noted that he hadand has since been under regular medical observation. It was during one of these routine follow-up examinations that the tumor was identified.According to the medical report, which otherwise described him as being in good health, Netanyahu received radiation therapy for early-stage prostate cancer. However, neither the report nor the prime minister specified the exact timing of the treatment.Aharon Popovtser, director of the oncology unit at Hadassah Hospital, confirmed that the cancer was detected at an early stage, emphasizing that prostate cancer is relatively common among men of Netanyahu’s age.He further stated that based on imaging tests and blood work, the disease has been eliminated, indicating a successful outcome of the treatment.Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, had been the subject of widespread speculation regarding his health during the initial phase of the United States and Israel’s attacks on Iran.This followed the, including reports broadcast by Iranian state media.To counter these claims, Netanyahu released a video in March showing himself visiting a café in Jerusalem, demonstrating that he was alive and well.Source-Medindia