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Israeli PM Netanyahu Undergoes Successful Prostate Cancer Treatment

by Nadine on Apr 26 2026 7:10 PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu successfully treated for early-stage prostate cancer; hospital director says disease disappeared after radiation therapy refuting fake death images.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Undergoes Successful Prostate Cancer Treatment
Early-stage prostate cancer in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was successfully treated after a small tumor was found during a routine medical checkup. (1 Trusted Source
Israelâ€™s Benjamin Netanyahu says he received treatment for prostate cancer

Go to source).
Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he underwent successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer following the discovery of a small tumor during a routine medical examination.

The information was disclosed in his annual medical report released on Friday. Netanyahu also shared details on social media, explaining that doctors had detected and treated the tumor during a prior checkup, though the news was not made public at that time.

He stated that he deliberately postponed the announcement for two months to avoid it coinciding with the peak of the conflict against Iran and to prevent the spread of false propaganda against Israel.


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Prostate Cancer | Cancer of Prostate - Incidence, Prevention, Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
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Routine Monitoring Leads to Tumor Detection

The 76-year-old leader noted that he had previously undergone surgery for an enlarged benign prostate in 2024 and has since been under regular medical observation. It was during one of these routine follow-up examinations that the tumor was identified.

According to the medical report, which otherwise described him as being in good health, Netanyahu received radiation therapy for early-stage prostate cancer. However, neither the report nor the prime minister specified the exact timing of the treatment.


Early Diagnosis and Recovery Confirmation

Aharon Popovtser, director of the oncology unit at Hadassah Hospital, confirmed that the cancer was detected at an early stage, emphasizing that prostate cancer is relatively common among men of Netanyahu’s age.

He further stated that based on imaging tests and blood work, the disease has been eliminated, indicating a successful outcome of the treatment.


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Health Speculation Amid Conflict

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, had been the subject of widespread speculation regarding his health during the initial phase of the United States and Israel’s attacks on Iran.

This followed the circulation of false, artificial intelligence-generated images claiming he had died, including reports broadcast by Iranian state media.

To counter these claims, Netanyahu released a video in March showing himself visiting a café in Jerusalem, demonstrating that he was alive and well.

Reference:
  1. Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says he received treatment for prostate cancer( https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/24/israels-benjamin-netanyahu-says-he-received-treatment-for-prostate-cancer)


Source-Medindia
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Prostate Cancer: Are Genomic Tests the Future of Risk Assessment?
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TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

A prostate tumor in Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu disappeared after radiation therapy, he kept it secret for two months to avoid fueling war propaganda during attacks on Iran. #prostatecancer #netanyahu #medindia

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