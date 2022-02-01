About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
First case of "Florona" in Israel

by Karishma Abhishek on January 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM
First case of

First case of "Florona" — a simultaneous infection with the COVID-19 and influenza has been reported by Israel.

According to the news website Ynetnews, the double infection was first identified in a woman who went into labour at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

As per the hospital, the young mother is not vaccinated against either pathogen.

The report said that Health Ministry is still examining the case, which was relatively mild, and is yet to determine whether a combination of the two viruses causes more severe illness.
Health officials estimate many other patients have also come down with both bugs but have not been diagnosed.

"Last year, we did not witness flu cases among pregnant or birthing women," Arnon Vizhnitser, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist and the director of the hospitals' Gynecology Department was quoted as saying.

"Today, we are seeing cases of both coronavirus and the flu that are starting to rear their head. We are seeing more and more pregnant women with the flu," Vizhnitser added.

According to Vizhnitser, it is a great challenge dealing with a woman who comes in with a fever at childbirth and you do not know if it's coronavirus or the flu, so you refer to them the same. Most of the illness is respiratory.

Source: IANS
