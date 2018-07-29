medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Is Your Laughter Real or Fake?

by Thilaka Ravi on  July 29, 2018 at 7:11 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A sophisticated sensitivity to acoustic features that indicate emotional arousal helps people find the difference between a real laughter and a fake one, observes a new study. This sensitivity enables people across cultures and continents to know if a laugh is real or fake.
Is Your Laughter Real or Fake?
Is Your Laughter Real or Fake?

The sensitivity to acoustic features is a valuable evolutionary function in interpersonal cooperation.

"The specific brain circuit that controls our vocal organs has an imitative capacity. With your speech system, you can make a lot of different noises, including crying, or laughter or a pain shriek," said Greg Bryant, Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

"Fake laughter is going to sound more like speech, and real laughter is not going to sound as much like speech," he added.

The findings showed that although listeners across all societies identify whether a laugh is "real" or "fake", people from smaller, less industrialized societies are more accurate in identifying fake laughs.

It is because in places where deep and complex social relationships are critical to survival, people are more attuned to the emotional engagement of others, and more likely to use those signals to predict other people's behaviour.

On the other hand, in highly industrialized societies where anonymous interpersonal interactions informed by social status are common, a fake laughter can be construed as a polite cooperative signal.

"We chose to use the words 'real' and 'fake' in our research because it taps into people's intuition," Bryant said.

"Technically, all laughs are real, they are just produced by different vocal systems. We wanted to test whether or not this distinction is clear around the world," he noted.

For the study, published in the journal Psychological Science, the team included 884 participants from the US and 20 from other countries, representing six continents.

To identify real laughter, the team extracted laughs from recorded conversations between pairs of English-speaking female friends. For the fake laughs, they took laughter produced by women who were asked to laugh on command.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

First Impression

First Impression

A survey has found that first impressions have a profound influence on determining the future course of a relationship.

Words And Their Worthiness

Words And Their Worthiness

When Michael Jackson blew a kiss into the crowd and shouted 'Love You', the crowd went into raptures. Read on to find out the positive vibration of words.....

Difficult to Maintain Eye Contact While Conversing? You could be a Good Conversationalist

Difficult to Maintain Eye Contact While Conversing? You could be a Good Conversationalist

Scientists decode the inability to maintain eye-to-eye contact while engaging in conversation.

Test Your Happiness

Test Your Happiness

Have you ever tested your happiness level? Test your happiness and find out how happy you are with your life.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide astonishing ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...