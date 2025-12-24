Is Your Immune System Triggering Early Brain Decline?

Unveil the science of how the neuronal stress disrupts the cerebrum metabolism, giving rise to brain disease.

Brain Metabolomics and Bioinformatics Analysis of a Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-Induced Acute Inflammation Model Mouse Reveal Region-Specific Metabolic Alterations and Identify Potential Biomarkers of Neuroinflammation



Using Mouse Models to Trace the Pathway of Neuroinflammation

Identifying the Biochemical Indicators of Early Neuronal Stress

Elevated Urea Levels Indicate Metabolic Failure

Neuroinflammation Screening and AI Can Help Predict Brain Disease

This systemic stress influences the.(The findings come from research led by Professor Kei Zaitsu from the Faculty of Biology-Oriented Science and Technology, Kindai University, Japan, and published in theTracing the key biomarkers of neurons and evaluating the levels of urea may help recognize the development of neurodegenerative diseases likeUsing a high-dose lipopolysaccharide (LPS) mouse model to induce acute systemic inflammation, the researchers analyzed metabolic changes in four brain regions—. After intraperitoneal LPS administration, serum Interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) levels rose significantly, confirming a robust inflammatory response.Prof. Zaitsu explained, “.”The research team, including Mr. Shinnosuke Sugiura (Kindai University), Dr. Masaru Taniguchi (Nagoya City Public Health Research Institute), Dr. Kazuaki Hisatsune (Forensic Science Laboratory, Aichi Prefectural Police Headquarters), and Dr. Tomomi Asano (Kinjo Gakuin University), employed PiTMaP—This allowed high-throughput profiling of more than 70 metabolites from each brain region. Principal component and discriminant analyses revealed a striking pattern: only the cerebrum showed significant metabolic disruption, while other regions remained largely unchanged.Among the cerebrum-altered metabolites,In this study, NAA levels showed a strong negative correlation with serum IL-1β, suggesting that systemic inflammation may directly contribute to neuronal stress. The researchers further observed a significant decrease in aspartic acid and malic acid, both integral to theDisruption of MAS has been previously linked to inflammation-induced mitochondrial dysfunction, and the current findings reinforce this mechanistic connection. Correlation analysis revealed tight links between these metabolites, implying impaired mitochondrial metabolic flow during inflammatory stress.A second major finding was the accumulation of urea, suggesting activation or dysregulation of the urea cycle within cerebrum astrocytes. The urea cycle is increasingly recognized as a contributor to neurodegenerative pathology, with urea buildup reported in conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease.In this study,(i.e., central nodes identified through network analysis) highlighting their importance in inflammation-induced metabolic disruption.The combined metabolomic pattern——supports the hypothesis that. These early biochemical shifts may provide a valuable window for identifying neuroinflammatory vulnerability.“These findings suggest that aspartic acid metabolism, MAS, and urea accumulation are closely associated with LPS-induced inflammation,” concluded Prof. Zaitsu.In the long term,If validated in future human studies, NAA and urea levels, which are possibly measured peripherally, may help clinicians detect neuroinflammation before symptoms arise, enabling earlier intervention.Their integrated approach combining(including Random Forest classification achieving an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 1.0), highlighting vulnerable metabolic pathways and offering new leads toward early detection strategies for inflammation-associated neurological disorders.Source-Eurekalert