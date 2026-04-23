Is Your Gut Health the Secret to Beating Melanoma?

Despite nivolumab, 25%–40% of melanoma cases recur. Geographic gut microbial profiles now offer a precise way to predict skin cancer outcomes.
Beyond the tumor, specific gut microbiome species are the key to predict skin cancer (melanoma) recurrence after a surgery or immunotherapy.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Gut microbiome is associated with recurrence-free survival in patients with resected high-risk melanoma receiving adjuvant immune checkpoint blockade
Go to source) A new study from NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center reveals that gut microbiota signatures, depending on the geographical regions, can now forecast skin cancer outcomes with up to 94% accuracy.
While standard treatments such as combination of nivolumab plus ipilimumab fail 25%-40% of patients, researchers found that specific microbial signatures like Eubacterium and Ruminococcus could signal if skin cancer will return. This breakthrough in precision oncology helps personalize immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy globally.
Published in the journal Cell, the study in 674 patients enrolled a global clinical trial revealed that differences in the amount of key bacterial groups (taxa) in in the gut predicted cancer recurrence with up to 94% accuracy when patients were analyzed in a new way. The taxa associated most with changes in recurrence risk were Eubacterium, Ruminococcus, Firmicutes, and Clostridium.
How Gut Bacteria Influence Sugar Supply for Cancer Cell Growth“Our study identified for the first time gut bacterial types that can serve as markers of increased recurrence risk in these specific patients, which will help to tailor treatment,” said study senior author Jiyoung Ahn, PhD, a professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and associate director of Population Research at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center.
The current results revolve around the gut microbiome, the community of trillions of bacteria that live in the human digestive tract. There they train the immune system to tell apart dangerous bacteria, which should be attacked, from bacteria that help humans to digest food, which should be tolerated.
Past studies have found that the study taxa interact with immune cells (e.g., natural killer cells, T cells) in ways that change a patient’s response to immunotherapies. Such bacteria may also affect the sugar supply that serves as fuel for cancer cell growth.
Geographic Variation: Why Location is the Twist in Predicting Melanoma RecurrenceThe new study analyzed the gut bacterial species from an international clinical trial called CheckMate 915. Researchers analyzed bacteria in stool samples from patients with melanoma who had their tumors surgically removed.
Patients from five geographic regions (e.g., North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Australia, and the rest of the world) then received either a combination of immunotherapies, nivolumab and ipilimumab, or nivolumab alone.
The research team discovered that the gut microbiome is a powerful predictor of melanoma recurrence but with a twist. The bacterial markers that most accurately signal recurrence risk varied depending on where a patient lived.
By first matching patients based on the overall similarity of their gut microbiomes regardless of where they lived, the research team was then able to find bacterial “fingerprints” that predict cancer recurrence accurately in each region. Reading the sequence or order of DNA building blocks in all the bacterial species in patients’ guts, the researchers created a list of which species were present or not when melanoma recurred.
Stable Gut Bacteria Act as a Reliable Marker for Skin Cancer RecurrenceUsing a standard measurement of microbial similarity, the team found that a signature derived from North American patients, for example, could accurately predict recurrence in patients from other parts of the world, but only if those patients had a similar fingerprint.
Levels of these markers were found to predict cancer recurrence ranging from 83 to 94 percent accuracy, depending on the geographical region.
“Past studies have struggled because the gut bacteria that predict treatment success seemed to change from one region to another,” said Ahn. “Our study provides a new method that overcomes this barrier, showing that these markers are indeed generalizable if we account for the person’s underlying microbiome.”
Finally, the research team also found that the gut microbiome remained remarkably stable in patients during their year-long course of immunotherapy. “This means that a single pre-treatment microbiome test could provide a reliable forecast of a patient's risk,” said study author Richard Hayes, DDS, MPH, PhD, a professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone.
“The next step is to validate this matching approach in other cancers and to build the diverse databases needed to make this approach clinically feasible. In the future we envision analyzing a patient’s microbiome before treatment, comparing it to a global database, and providing a reliable prognosis that guides therapy from the start.”
Reference:
- Gut microbiome is associated with recurrence-free survival in patients with resected high-risk melanoma receiving adjuvant immune checkpoint blockade - (https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(26)00342-9?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0092867426003429%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)
Source-Eurekalert