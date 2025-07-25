About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Your Grief Booking Doctor Visits?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 25 2025 3:52 PM

Persistent grief doesn’t just hurt emotionally—it may quietly damage your health and shorten your life.

Losing a loved one is one of life’s hardest experiences, but for some, grief doesn’t just hurt—it lingers in the body and mind for years. Deep persistent grief can quietly take a toll on a person’s health, emotional well-being, and even their lifespan. Prolonged grief —not just emotionally, but medically impacts a person's health . Could grief silently be costing us lives?(1 Trusted Source
Grief trajectories and long-term health effects in bereaved relatives: a prospective, population-based cohort study with ten-year follow-up

Go to source).

The Hidden Health Toll of Grief

Grief isn't only emotional—it impacts how often people visit doctors, need therapy, or take medications. Among the 1,735 people in Denmark who had lost a loved one, the ones who continued to experience deep, intense grief for a long time . These individuals were much more likely to get prescriptions. They had 463% higher odds for antidepressants and 160% higher odds for sedatives.


When Sadness Lingers: The ‘High Grief’ Trajectory

Using a grief scale called Prolonged Grief-13, there were five grief patterns. While most showed signs of healing, 6% stayed stuck in deep, prolonged sorrow. People with a "high grief trajectory" faced intense grief symptoms for years. This emotional burden impacted their mental and physical health.


Grief and a Shorter Life? The Link to Mortality

People with long-lasting intense grief had an 88% higher chance of dying within 10 years compared to those who coped better. While the exact cause is still unclear, it may be linked to heart problems, depression, or even suicide. The emotional burden of grief seems to have a silent but serious impact on longevity.


Spotting the Warning Signs Early

Many people in high grief show signs of mental health issues even before a loss. They might take psychiatric medications or have lower education levels. General practitioners and families should look for signs of early emotional distress. They should provide extra support or suggest therapy. A simple follow-up appointment after a loss can help reduce long-term pain.

Reference:
  1. - Grief trajectories and long-term health effects in bereaved relatives: a prospective, population-based cohort study with ten-year follow-up(https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1619730/full )


Source- Frontiers


