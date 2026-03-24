Is Your Breathing Pattern Causing Your High Blood Pressure?

Brain mechanisms involved in breathing can constrict blood vessels, contributing to the development of hypertension.
New research shows that brain cells controlling exhalation can tighten (constrict) blood vessels and cause high blood pressure (hypertension). This discovery explains why 40% of people with hypertension do not respond to standard medication and reveals a new target for treating chronic hypertension.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Lateral Parafacial Neurons Evoked Expiratory Oscillations Driving Neurogenic Hypertension
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The findings were demonstrated by researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil, and published in the journal Circulation Research.
Using animal models (mice), the scientists discovered that neurons in the lateral parafacial region (pFL) modulate sympathetic activity during exhalation. This constricts blood vessels, contributing to blood pressure spikes and neurogenic hypertension, which is characterized by dysfunction in the central nervous system.(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Purinergic receptors in the carotid body as a new drug target for controlling hypertension
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Conversely, inhibiting these neurons normalizes blood pressure in cases of neurogenic hypertension induced by chronic intermittent hypoxia, a key feature of obstructive sleep apnea involving repetitive alternations between low tissue oxygenation and normal levels.
The pFL, which controls active exhalation, is located in the lowest portion of the brainstem (medulla oblongata), where the brain connects to the spinal cord.
Why is the Lateral Parafacial Region a New Target for Treating Hypertension?“We were surprised by this finding that neurons involved in active exhalation have the ability to impact cardiovascular function. This has implications for pathological conditions such as hypertension.”
“Therefore, we proposed that the lateral parafacial region be a potential therapeutic target for treating hypertension,” explains Professor Davi José de Almeida Moraes, of USP’s Biomedical Sciences Institute (ICB) and the corresponding author of the article.
According to Moraes, rather than modulating the central nervous system directly, the therapeutic approach is to pharmacologically manipulate oxygen sensors to reduce the activity of pFL neurons via ATP (adenosine triphosphate) receptors.
In addition to being an energy source for cellular activities, ATP functions as a neurotransmitter in the central and peripheral nervous systems (purinergic transmission).
“Ten years ago, we began showing that by inhibiting these receptors in the carotid body, located in the carotid arteries, it was possible to reduce sympathetic activity and blood pressure in neurogenic hypertension. [(3)]. Now we’ve shown that this depends on pFL neurons,” says Moraes, who is supported by FAPESP.
How does High Blood Pressure Increase the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke?Hypertension is the most significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease and is one of the leading causes of heart attacks, strokes, and chronic kidney disease. Several factors influence blood pressure levels, including smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, stress, high salt intake, high cholesterol, and a lack of physical activity.
Although hypertension is preventable and treatable, it affects an estimated 1.4 billion people worldwide. According to the latest report released in 2025 by the World Health Organization (WHO), only one in five people manage to control the condition, either through medication or by addressing risk factors.
In Brazil, data from the Ministry of Health indicates that hypertension affects approximately 30% of adults. Last year, the Brazilian Societies of Cardiology (SBC), Hypertension (SBH), and Nephrology (SBN) issued a new recommendation that changed the blood pressure threshold considered risky, aligning the guidelines with international standards.
The well-known “12 x 8” (systolic blood pressure of 120 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure of 80 mmHg) is now classified as prehypertension, which warrants attention and reinforcement of preventive measures. Normal blood pressure must remain below this threshold.
Can Inhibiting Breathing-Related Neurons Normalize Blood Pressure?The scientists used advanced techniques to manipulate and record neuronal activity in rats.
They manipulated the pFL neurons using viral transfection, a technique that introduces genes into cells via modified viruses. This technique does not cause disease; rather, it reprograms specific cells to help scientists understand how the brain controls certain functions, such as blood pressure and breathing.
Through optogenetic and pharmacogenetic modulation, the scientists excited or inhibited the pFL neurons while recording sympathetic and respiratory activity and blood pressure under different experimental conditions.
Optogenetic activation triggered active exhalation and positively modulated sympathetic activity, raising blood pressure. In contrast, pharmacogenetic inhibition eliminated exhalation-related sympathetic excitation and normalized blood pressure in hypertensive rats.
“It had never been demonstrated that neurons that generate expiratory activity communicated with those that control sympathetic activity and blood vessel diameter to impact blood pressure.”
“This was a groundbreaking finding of the study,” adds Moraes, who collaborated with researchers from the Ribeirão Preto School of Medicine (FMRP-USP) and the Cardiac Research Center at the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical Sciences (New Zealand).
References:
- Lateral Parafacial Neurons Evoked Expiratory Oscillations Driving Neurogenic Hypertension - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.125.326674)
- Purinergic receptors in the carotid body as a new drug target for controlling hypertension - (https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.4173)
Source-Eurekalert