Is Your Bipolar Brain Lithium-Friendly?

What makes one patient thrive on lithium while another spirals deeper into illness? In an exclusivewithshares his deeply personal and professional journey—from growing up in Sardinia to leading global efforts in. Driven by real-life family experiences with mental illness, Dr. Manchia is now helping psychiatry answer one of its most urgent questions: Can we match the right treatment to the right patient from the very start?().Growing up in Sassari without a medical background, Dr. Manchia’s path to neuroscience was sparked bywith mental illness . These events didn't just shape his life—they shaped his mission. His personal connection led to groundbreaking discoveries, including a landmark Lancet study uncovering genetic markers linked to lithium response in bipolar disorder . This research brings new hope to patients tired of trial-and-error treatments.Dr. Manchia has helped unite researchers worldwide to form theof lithium response to date. With overanalyzed, and a focus on strict response definitions, his work is guiding psychiatry into a future where treatment decisions aren’t guesses—they’re grounded in genetics. ConLiGen’s strength lies in collaboration, and Dr. Manchia has been a driving force.Dr. Manchia believes we’re standing at the dawn of precision psychiatry. As chair of the, he’s focused on integratinginto mental healthcare. His approach is refreshingly practical: he wants toand. This isn’t theory—it’s clinical transformation in motion.Psychiatry remainscompared to other specialties like oncology. Dr. Manchia highlights how success in cancer research followed massive investment—and believes psychiatry could do the same. But to get there, he emphasizes the need toin research advocacy. By making mental health more visible and amplifying real voices, he hopes to secure the support and funding the field urgently needs.While Dr. Manchia looks ahead to a future of—combining—he remains grounded in his passions: history, classical music, and guitar. His human side reminds us that behind every dataset is a person. Whether in the lab or the clinic, his work is about helping people find balance, healing, and dignity through science that truly understands them.Source-Genomic Press