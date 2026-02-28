Is Virtual Postpartum Care Enough for New Moms?

Postnatal care shifted dramatically during the pandemic. While digital appointments remain popular, mothers want reassurance that in-person care is available when needed.
A new study from researchers at the University of Liverpool and King's College London shows that many women appreciate the convenience of virtual postpartum care. It can save time and reduce logistical stress during a demanding period of life.
Go to source). However, concerns remain. Many women worry about the need for physical examinations and whether they can access them quickly when required.
The researchers have therefore called for a personalized and tiered model of care. One that balances efficiency, individual preference, and clinical concern.
Can Virtual Postpartum Care Replace In-Person Visits?During the recent pandemic, maternity services were rapidly reconfigured to reduce infection risks for pregnant women, new mothers, newborn babies, and healthcare staff. This led to a significant increase in virtual appointments and fewer face-to-face interactions. Whilst this shift was initially driven by public health necessity, many elements of virtual maternity care have persisted beyond the pandemic.
The research team sought to understand how women of reproductive age felt about these changes. They also explored the perceived strengths and limitations of in-person, video, and telephone-based postnatal care.
The study analyzed responses from women participating in the COVID Symptom Study Biobank, drawn from the King’s College London/ZOE COVID Symptom Study. Between September and December 2021, participants completed an online questionnaire about their maternity care experiences.
A total of 1,036 respondents reported delivering at least one live baby during the pandemic. Of these, 821 women provided 1,466 qualitative responses describing their experiences of care delivered in person (550 responses), by video (125 responses), or by telephone (791 responses). Researchers reported on demographics and conducted a content analysis of the free-text responses.
However, two important caveats emerged.
Second, participants emphasized the importance of physical examination in certain situations—especially when a baby was unwell. In these contexts, virtual care alone was often perceived as insufficient or potentially risky.
The findings suggest that women are pragmatic in weighing the benefits and risks of different modes of care.
Why Postpartum Care Can’t Be One-Size-Fits-AllThe researchers conclude that healthcare policymakers and providers must carefully navigate the continued shift toward virtual maternity care.
Virtual provision may offer efficiencies. However, perceptions remain mixed.
Some evidence also suggests that clinical outcomes may be inferior compared with in-person care in certain contexts.
The team recommends a personalized, tiered approach to postnatal care—one that considers:
- The most efficient and equitable mode of care for each situation
- The mother’s preferences, particularly when infants are involved
- The clinical urgency and level of concern regarding the baby’s condition
- The ability to escalate promptly from virtual to in-person care when necessary
“Our findings show that mothers value the convenience and promptness of virtual care, but they also want reassurance that physical examinations will take place when clinically necessary—particularly when their baby is unwell.
“We endorse a personalized, tiered approach to postnatal care provision—one which balances efficiency, individual preference, and clinical concern, and where escalation from virtual to in-person care is not only possible, but enacted to ensure the safest possible care for new mothers and their infants.”
The researchers hope the findings will inform ongoing development of maternity services across the UK, ensuring that innovation in care delivery remains centered on the needs, preferences, and safety of women and their babies.
