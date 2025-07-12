About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Turmeric Turning Against Your Liver?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 12 2025 2:48 PM

Turmeric may not be as safe as believed—new research reveals its potential to trigger severe liver injury in genetically prone individuals.

Turmeric has long been celebrated as a natural anti-inflammatory and wellness booster, but growing evidence suggests that it may not be as harmless as it seems. In the quest for health, many are turning to herbal and dietary supplements (HDS)—sometimes without understanding the risks. This article uncovers the latest findings and concerns about turmeric-induced liver injury, drawing attention to what every consumer needs to know(1 Trusted Source
Liver injury from herbal and dietary supplements

Go to source).

Golden Spice, Bitter Truth

Turmeric, commonly used in kitchens and supplements, has now been linked to drug-induced liver injury (DILI) in several patients. At 2011 ,ten cases were confirmed , most of whom were middle-aged women. The injury typically appeared within 1 to 4 months of turmeric use, with some patients needing hospitalization or even facing fatal outcomes. The findings challenge our assumption that natural always means safe.


What’s Really in That Pill?

Ultra-high-performance chemical testing showed that all tested supplements contained turmeric, and some also had piperine (black pepper extract), which enhances turmeric absorption but may also increase toxicity risks. Many of these products were multi-ingredient, making it hard to pinpoint the exact cause of liver damage. This raises concerns about quality control, transparency, and labeling practices in the supplement industry(2 Trusted Source
Liver Injury Associated with Turmeric-A Growing Problem: Ten Cases from the Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network [DILIN]

Go to source).


The Genetic Red Flag

70% of affected patients carried the HLA-B*35:01 gene, with two being homozygous. This gene was found far more frequently than in the general population, suggesting a strong genetic predisposition to turmeric-induced liver injury. This finding opens doors for personalized risk assessment and could help doctors better guide patients in supplement use.


A Growing Problem, Not Just a Trend

The use of herbal and dietary supplements has skyrocketed in the U.S. and globally. With this rise comes a parallel increase in liver injuries, now making up 20% of hepatotoxicity cases. Common culprits include not just turmeric, but also green tea extract, anabolic steroids, and poorly regulated multi-ingredient blends. Public perception often assumes these are "safe" because they’re natural—but the science says otherwise.

What Needs to Change Now

Diagnosing HDS-induced liver injury is complex, and identifying the exact toxic ingredient is even harder. Experts call for better regulation, mandatory ingredient verification, and stronger collaboration between clinicians, chemists, and regulators. Consumers also need to be educated and cautious, especially when mixing supplements or using them long-term. The ultimate goal? Protect public health by ensuring supplement safety and transparency.

References:
  1. Liver injury from herbal and dietary supplements - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27677775/ )
  2. Liver Injury Associated with Turmeric-A Growing Problem: Ten Cases from the Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network [DILIN] - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36252717/ )


Source-Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network


