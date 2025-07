Is Turmeric Turning Against Your Liver?

Turmeric may not be as safe as believed—new research reveals its potential to trigger severe liver injury in genetically prone individuals.

Up to 70% of liver injury patients had a common genetic marker linked to turmeric!

Turmeric has long been celebrated as aand wellness booster, but growing evidence suggests that it may not be as harmless as it seems. In the quest for health, many are turning to—sometimes without understanding the risks. This article uncovers the latest findings and concerns about turmeric-induced liver injury, drawing attention to what every consumer needs to know().Turmeric, commonly used in kitchens and supplements, has now been linked to drug-induced liver injury (DILI) in several patients. At 2011 ,ten cases were confirmed , most of whom were middle-aged women. The injury typically appeared within 1 to 4 months of turmeric use, with some patients needing hospitalization or even facing fatal outcomes. The findings challenge our assumption that natural always means safe.Ultra-high-performance chemical testing showed that all tested supplements contained turmeric, and some also had(black pepper extract), which enhances turmeric absorption but may also increase toxicity risks. Many of these products were multi-ingredient, making it hard to pinpoint the exact cause of liver damage. This raises concerns about quality control, transparency, and labeling practices in the supplement industry().of affected patients carried the, with two being homozygous. This gene was found far more frequently than in the general population, suggesting a strong genetic predisposition to turmeric-induced liver injury. This finding opens doors for personalized risk assessment and could help doctors better guide patients in supplement use.The use of herbal and dietary supplements has skyrocketed in the U.S. and globally. With this rise comes a parallel increase in liver injuries, now making upof hepatotoxicity cases. Common culprits include not just turmeric, but also. Public perception often assumes these are "safe" because they’re natural—but the science says otherwise.Diagnosing HDS-induced liver injury is complex, and identifying the exact toxic ingredient is even harder. Experts call for, mandatory ingredient verification, and stronger collaboration between clinicians, chemists, and regulators. Consumers also need to be educated and cautious, especially when mixing supplements or using them long-term. The ultimate goal?by ensuring supplement safety and transparency.Source-Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network