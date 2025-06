Is This the Mental Health App We’ve Needed?

ReNeuWell app helps users boost their mental wellbeing using brain science and personalized psychology.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

ReNeuWell mental well-being app: protocol for a randomised controlled trial



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Only 10 minutes a day with ReNeuWell can rewire your brain for resilience. #mentalwellness #neuroscience #digitalhealth #medindia #compasw ’

Only 10 minutes a day with ReNeuWell can rewire your brain for resilience. #mentalwellness #neuroscience #digitalhealth #medindia #compasw ’

Advertisement

Meet Your Mind’s Personal Trainer

Advertisement

Swipe Your Way to a Stronger Self

Advertisement

Built on Brains, Not Buzzwords

Real Science, Real People, Real Results

From Research Lab to App Store, Wellness Goes Mainstream

ReNeuWell mental well-being app: protocol for a randomised controlled trial - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12094123/?utm_source=)

What if your mental health app didn’t just track stress—but actually helped you flourish? That’s exactly whatpromises. Built by top scientists from, this new app shifts the spotlight from fixing what's broken to boosting what makes you feel alive. Powered by brain science and real psychology, it gives you personalized tools to feel happier, calmer, and more in control—all in just 10 minutes a day. Mental wellbeing isn’t a luxury anymore—it’s a habit you can build().ReNeuWell isn’t your average app—it’s like a coach for your brain. Using the, it helps you understand how you're really doing in six key areas like. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, it creates a personalized routine that grows with you. Whether you feel “meh” or mentally stuck, this app gently guides you toward a better version of yourself.You don’t need hours of therapy or a shelf of self-help books—ReNeuWell asks for justa day. In that time, you’ll do activities backed by real science: mindfulness , self-compassion, meditation , and goal setting. These aren’t random feel-good tips; they’re based on what actually works in psychology research. It’s like putting your mental health on autopilot—but with a purpose.What sets ReNeuWell apart? It’s powered by. The COMPAS-W scale, used in the app, was tested on twins and showed that up toof wellbeing is influenced by genetics. But here’s the kicker: the otheris totally in your control. That’s where this app steps in—to help you train your brain and make the most of what you’ve got.This isn’t a gimmick—it’s currently being tested in aclinical trial with overeveryday users like you. People get access to the full app for free, use it for a few minutes a day, and give feedback on how it’s helping. It’s a rare case where science is meeting real life—not just staying in labs and papers. And the results could help shape the future of mental health tools.ReNeuWell isn’t just a research project anymore—it’s available on thefor a one-time fee of. If you’ve ever wished your phone could be a little less draining and a little more uplifting, this is your sign. The app blends, and the power of psychology into something that fits in your pocket—and into your life.Source-University of New South Wales