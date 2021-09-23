About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Is There a Link Between Oxytocin and Instagram?

by Hannah Joy on September 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM
Font : A-A+

Is There a Link Between Oxytocin and Instagram?

People with a specific gene variant in the oxytocin (OXTR) were found to follow more people on Instagram, reveals a small study conducted in college students.

The report was published in the journal Heliyon. However, the investigation did not find evidence that gene-environment interactions influence online sociability.

Advertisement


"The present results should be interpreted with a great degree of caution in the panorama of genetic association studies," says senior study author Gianluca Esposito a psychologist at the University of Trento in Italy and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. "This is a small initial investigation of the phenomenon and should be followed up in different countries as well as in larger samples."

Oxytocin, which has been dubbed the love hormone, is a neuropeptide that plays a crucial role in social skills in mammals. Genetic variants called single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) within OXTR have been shown to predict parenting behavior and attachment.
Advertisement

Previous research has also shown that people with the G allele of the OXTR SNP rs53576 seek more social support in hostile environments compared with individuals with the A allele.

In addition, individuals with the GG genotype report having greater empathy and marital satisfaction than A-allele carriers. But there has been relatively little research on gene-environment interactions in the context of online social behavior.

To address this knowledge gap, Esposito and his collaborators investigated whether OXTR interacts with an environmental factor—adult attachment—to influence Instagram behavior.

A total of 57 students enrolled at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore participated in the study.

All were between the ages of 18 and 25 years, 16 were male, and none had children or a history of psychiatric, neurological, or genetic disorders. They provided DNA samples and completed an online questionnaire that assessed their anxiety and avoidance behavior in close relationships with partners.

The researchers used the DNA samples to genotype the OXTR SNPs rs53576 and rs2254298. They also examined the participants' Instagram profiles, including the number of posts, followers, and people followed. Contrary to their expectations, there were no significant gene-environment interactions.

For rs53576, individuals with the AA genotype followed more people than G-allele carriers, regardless of the quality of their intimate relationships.

According to the researchers, the AA genotype could make individuals more inclined to be sociable online.

"Overall, the role played by the A and G alleles of the OXTR SNPs toward general social behavior is debated," Esposito says.

"The current findings could inspire future research exploring online sociability with a gene-environment perspective."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Early Therapy for Babies with Autism Enhances Social Interac...
Can Strength Training Burn Fat? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Phobias Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Pain Management During Labor Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
A Chemical Oxytocin Sensor may Help Detect Autism at Birth
A Chemical Oxytocin Sensor may Help Detect Autism at Birth
A chemical love hormone sensor made up of polymer layer with a carefully designed structure can ......
Can Oxytocin Reduce Cravings for Methamphetamine Drug?
Can Oxytocin Reduce Cravings for Methamphetamine Drug?
Oxytocin, a naturally occurring molecule for social bonding and childbirth could help to reduce the ...
New Inhalational Form of Oxytocin could Reduce Maternal Deaths around the World
New Inhalational Form of Oxytocin could Reduce Maternal Deaths around the World
An inhalable form of oxytocin could significantly reduce the number of maternal deaths around the .....
Valentine’s Day Triggers Love Hormone Oxytocin Rush
Valentine’s Day Triggers Love Hormone Oxytocin Rush
Valentine's day celebrations result in a spike in oxytocin that fosters greater bonding and better ....
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Pain Management During Labor
Pain Management During Labor
The labor pain or pain of childbirth is considered as the one of the most severe types of pain. It w...
Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome
Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome
Persistent sexual arousal syndrome (PSAS) relates to women''s sexual health where women experience u...
Phobias
Phobias
A phobia is an irrational and exaggerated fear of an object or a situation that in reality, poses li...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close