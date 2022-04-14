About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Is the Vegan Diet a Healthy and Safe Option for Your Dog?

by Dr Jayashree on April 14, 2022 at 10:15 PM
Is the Vegan Diet a Healthy and Safe Option for Your Dog?

Nutritionally sound vegan diets may be healthier and less hazardous than conventional or raw meat-based diets for dogs, according to a new study published in journal PLOS ONE.

Many factors may influence dog guardians to choose unconventional diets for their pets, including concerns regarding the environment, the treatment of animals used as food, and the health of their pets.

However, research into the health effects of conventional versus unconventional dog diets has been limited.

To help clarify the potential health effects of different dog diets, researchers analyzed survey data from guardians of 2,536 dogs fed either conventional meat, raw meat, or vegan diet.
The survey included questions about the dogs' health, including the number of veterinary visits, use of medications, and specific dog health disorders.

The survey results suggested that, overall, dogs on conventional diets were less healthy than dogs on raw meat or vegan diets. Dogs on raw meat diets appeared to be healthier than those on vegan diets. However, the researchers noted several factors that prevent a conclusion that raw meat diets are healthier.

For one, in the study, dogs on raw meat diets were significantly younger than dogs on vegan diets, which could help explain why they appeared to be healthier. Prior research also has indicated that guardians of dogs on raw meat diets are less likely to seek veterinary advice.

Further research is needed to confirm whether raw meat or a vegan diet is associated with better dog health outcomes.

Researchers also suggest that large-scale, cross-sectional, and longitudinal studies of dogs, maintained on different diets, which utilize data such as results of veterinary clinical examinations and veterinary medical histories, could yield results of greater reliability.

Considering the objective data, as well as owner opinions and reported veterinary assessments, a vegan diet is considered to be the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choice for dogs.



Source: Medindia
