About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Is Testosterone Therapy Safe for Gender-Diverse Individuals?

by Naina Bhargava on May 15 2025 10:54 AM

Testosterone therapy does not increase early gynecological cancer risk in transmasculine and gender-diverse individuals.

Is Testosterone Therapy Safe for Gender-Diverse Individuals?
Transmasculine and gender-diverse individuals using testosterone in the early years of hormone therapy do not face a higher risk of developing gynecological cancers, according to large-scale research by Amsterdam UMC published in eClinicalMedicine (1 Trusted Source
Study Finds No Elevated Risk of Gynecological Cancer After Five Years of Testosterone Use

Go to source).
Transmasculine and gender-diverse people are registered as women at birth, but do not feel male, non-binary or otherwise at home within the traditional image of being a woman. Many of them choose to use testosterone: a hormone therapy that induces physical changes that are more in line with their gender identity and/or expression.

Gender-Reassignment Surgery: Everything You Need to Know
Gender-Reassignment Surgery: Everything You Need to Know
Explore the journey of gender reassignment surgery, from initial consultations to postoperative care, empowering transgender and intersex individuals to align their bodies with their true selves.
Researchers at Amsterdam UMC followed 1955 young transmasculine and gender-diverse individuals, who used testosterone for an average of five years. They specifically investigated the risk of cancer of the uterus, ovaries, vagina and vulva during testosterone use.

No Detected Cases of Gynecological Cancer

Asra Vestering, researcher at Amsterdam UMC, explains: "We found no increased risk of these cancers compared to women from the general population. None of these cancers were diagnosed in the entire participant group. This is valuable information for both healthcare providers and transmasculine and gender-diverse people who are considering starting hormone therapy."

It was also striking that in some of the participants the endometrium was still active, or that signs of ovulation were observed, despite the use of testosterone. Wouter van Vugt, co-researcher at Amsterdam UMC, explains: "This is not only relevant for long-term health, but also means that despite testosterone use, there is still a chance of pregnancy. That is why good gynaecological care and contraceptive care remains essential for this group, even after the start of hormone therapy."

Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapies Impact Obesity Among U.S. Transgender Individuals
Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapies Impact Obesity Among U.S. Transgender Individuals
Testosterone linked to weight gain and higher rates of obesity among transgender people. Hence, physicians should help monitor long term weight changes in transgender patients.

Impact of Changing Legal Landscape

In recent years, gender registration legislation in the Netherlands has been relaxed, making surgical gender removal no longer a requirement to legally change gender. As a result, more and more transmasculine and gender-diverse people are choosing to start hormone therapy first, without undergoing sex removal surgery (immediately).

Although no definitive conclusions can yet be drawn about the effects of long-term testosterone use, these findings offer reassurance for individuals who have started or want to start testosterone use. Vestering emphasizes: "This research provides important knowledge for better information and guidance of transmasculine and gender-diverse people. At the same time, follow-up research into the effects of long-term testosterone use remains necessary, so that care can be further tailored to safety and quality of life."

Advertisements
Exploring the LGBTQ+ Community: Diversity, Health, and Pride
Exploring the LGBTQ+ Community: Diversity, Health, and Pride
Discover the LGBTQ+ identities, health, and community. Celebrate diversity and foster understanding.
Reference:
  1. Study Finds No Elevated Risk of Gynecological Cancer After Five Years of Testosterone Use - (https://bioengineer.org/study-finds-no-elevated-risk-of-gynecological-cancer-after-five-years-of-testosterone-use/)

Source-Eurekalert
Transgender Hormone Therapy Tied to Blood Pressure Risk
Transgender Hormone Therapy Tied to Blood Pressure Risk
In transgender men and women, the gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) is linked to blood pressure changes.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional