Medindia
Medindia
Is Telomere Loss Behind All Premature Aging Disorders?

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 6 2025 9:51 PM

Telomere shortening is the gradual loss of protective DNA caps at chromosome ends, linked to aging and cell damage.

A new study explored whether shortened telomeres, a sign of cellular aging, are consistently found in progeroid syndromes, a group of rare genetic disorders that resemble accelerated aging. Contrary to previous assumptions, the study revealed that telomere attrition is not a universal feature across these conditions. This discovery challenges the long-held view that telomere loss underlies all premature aging syndromes and offers new direction for understanding and treating these complex disorders. ()

Understanding Progeroid Syndromes: Rare Disorders of Accelerated Aging

Progeroid syndromes are rare conditions that cause individuals to display symptoms of aging far earlier than expected. While some of these syndromes share signs of typical aging, others arise from very different genetic alterations. Researchers focused on comparing telomere length in individuals with several of these syndromes to better understand how aging develops at the cellular level. Telomeres are protective ends of chromosomes that shorten as cells divide, acting as a biological clock linked to aging and disease.

Using DNA methylation data from blood samples, the team analyzed telomere length in patients with six progeroid syndromes: Werner Syndrome, Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome, Berardinelli-Seip Congenital Lipodystrophy type 2, Dyskeratosis Congenita, Cerebroretinal Microangiopathy with Calcifications and Cysts, and Wiedemann-Rautenstrauch Syndrome. They found significant telomere shortening only in classical Werner Syndrome, Berardinelli-Seip Congenital Lipodystrophy type 2, and Dyskeratosis Congenita. Other syndromes, including the widely studied Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome, did not show this pattern.

“To investigate whether progeroid syndromes have telomere attrition, we calculated telomere length using the DNAmAge web-based calculator.”

The findings suggest that telomere shortening cannot be used as a universal marker for all forms of premature aging. In fact, some syndromes linked to DNA repair problems showed telomere damage, while others with different genetic mutations did not.

These results indicate that the underlying biology of each syndrome is crucial in determining whether telomere shortening plays a role.

Researchers also compared telomere lengths in people with genetic variants known to protect against age-related diseases. Those with protective genes had longer telomeres than people with progeroid syndromes.

This study challenges assumptions about aging in rare disorders and highlights the need for more personalized approaches in aging research. By identifying which syndromes involve telomere attrition, it opens new avenues for treating or delaying aging-related symptoms. Future research may explore other biological factors behind premature aging and how genetic differences influence the aging process.

Reference:
  1. Investigating telomere length in progeroid syndromes: implications for aging disorders - (https://www.aging-us.com/article/206255/text)
Source-Eurekalert
