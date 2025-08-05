About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Is Sugar a Friend or Foe to Your Brain’s Healing?

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 5 2025 2:17 PM

Brain cell resilience may depend on how neurons manage their sugar supply.

The brain is strong but can be easily damaged. Unlike other cells in the body, neurons have a hard time fixing themselves when they get hurt, which can cause problems like Alzheimer’s, strokes, or brain injuries over time. However, the way neurons use sugar for energy could be the key to keeping them healthy. Learning how brain cells handle changes in their energy supply might help find ways to slow down or even prevent the damage that leads to brain diseases(1 Trusted Source
Pyruvate kinase deficiency links metabolic perturbations to neurodegeneration and axonal protection

Go to source).

When Energy Becomes a Lifeline

Neurons are high-energy cells that depend on a careful balance of sugar use. When this balance is upset, the long fiber-like parts of neurons, called axons, can start to fail. However, in some damaged neurons, reducing sugar usage might actually start a protective process that helps the axons last longer instead of breaking down completely.


The Sugar Switch- DLK & SARM1 in Action

Two important proteins, DLK and SARM1, work as messengers when neurons face problems. DLK detects damage and sends a signal inside the cell, while SARM1 usually causes the axon to break down. Interestingly, when there's not much sugaravailable, these two proteins can slow down the breakdown of neurons and help keep the brain cells strong—but only for a short time.


Fruit Flies, Big Insights

By looking at fruit flies, scientists discovered that lowering the activity of PyK, an enzyme that helps process sugar, causes damage to axons and, in certain situations, slows down their breakdown. This shows that changing how neurons use energy can be harmful or beneficial, depending on how the neurons are doing. It's a careful balance between harm and protection.


Metabolism as Medicine

The same process that helps neurons get energy can, if it goes wrong, either cause damage or help them live longer. The important part is figuring out how tobalance the signals from proteins like DLK that can be both helpful and harmful. This discovery brings hope for new treatments—instead of just stopping brain injuries, medicine might use the body’s own protection system to make it stronger.

Reference:
  1. Pyruvate kinase deficiency links metabolic perturbations to neurodegeneration and axonal protection - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40235982/ )


Source-University of Michigan


