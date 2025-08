Is Sugar a Friend or Foe to Your Brain’s Healing?

Brain cell resilience may depend on how neurons manage their sugar supply.

Alzheimer’s

Pyruvate kinase deficiency links metabolic perturbations to neurodegeneration and axonal protection



Your brain's energy system could decide if neurons fight or fail. Learning how the body handles sugar shows how the brain naturally guards itself.

When Energy Becomes a Lifeline

The Sugar Switch- DLK & SARM1 in Action

Fruit Flies, Big Insights

Metabolism as Medicine

The brain is strong but can be easily damaged. Unlike other cells in the body, neurons have a hard time fixing themselves when they get hurt, which can cause problems like. However, the way neurons use sugar for energy could be the key to keeping them healthy. Learning how brain cells handle changes in their energy supply might help find ways to slow down or even prevent the damage that leads to brain diseases().Neurons are high-energy cells that depend on a careful balance of sugar use. When this balance is upset, the long fiber-like parts of neurons, called, can start to fail. However, in some damaged neurons, reducing sugar usage might actually start a protective process that helps the axonsinstead of breaking down completely.Two important proteins,, work as messengers when neurons face problems. DLKinside the cell, while SARM1 usually causes the axon to. Interestingly, when there's not much sugar available, these two proteins canof neurons and help keep the brain cells strong—but only for a short time.By looking at fruit flies, scientists discovered that lowering the activity of, an enzyme that helps process sugar, causes damage to axons and, in certain situations, slows down their breakdown. This shows that changing how neurons use energy can be harmful or beneficial, depending on how the neurons are doing. It's a careful balance between harm and protection.The same process that helps neurons get energy can, if it goes wrong, either cause damage or help them live longer. The important part is figuring out how tofrom proteins like DLK that can be both helpful and harmful. This discovery brings hope for new treatments—instead of just stopping brain injuries, medicine might use the body’s own protection system to make it stronger.Source-University of Michigan