Is Stress Driving the Brain to Crave Comfort Food?

stress overrode the brain's natural response to satiety, leading to non-stop reward signals that promote eating more highly palatable food. The research was published in the journal Neuron
(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Critical role of lateral habenula circuits in the control of stress-induced palatable food consumption
Go to source).
From Stressed Brain to Weight GainWhile some people eat less during times of stress, most will eat more than usual and choose calorie-rich options high in sugar and fat.
Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Stress is identified as an important regulator of eating habits that overrides the brain’s natural ability to balance energy needs.’
Tweet it Now
To understand what drives these eating habits, the team investigated in mouse models how different areas in the brain responded to chronic stress under various diets.
"We discovered that an area known as the lateral habenula, which is normally involved in switching off the brain's reward response, was active in mice on a short-term, high-fat diet to protect the animal from overeating. However, when mice were chronically stressed, this part of the brain remained silent - allowing the reward signals to stay active and encourage feeding for pleasure, no longer responding to satiety regulatory signals," explains first author Dr Kenny Chi Kin Ip from the Garvan Institute.
"We found that stressed mice on a high-fat diet gained twice as much weight as mice on the same diet that were not stressed."
The researchers discovered that at the centre of the weight gain was the molecule NPY, which the brain produces naturally in response to stress. When the researchers blocked NPY from activating brain cells in the lateral habenula in stressed mice on a high-fat diet, the mice consumed less comfort food, resulting in less weight gain.
"Stressed mice on a high-fat diet consumed three times more sucralose than mice that were on a high-fat diet alone, suggesting that stress not only activates more reward when eating but specifically drives a craving for sweet, palatable food," says Professor Herzog.
"Crucially, we did not see this preference for sweetened water in stressed mice that were on a regular diet."
"In stressful situations it's easy to use a lot of energy and the feeling of reward can calm you down - this is when a boost of energy through food is useful. But when experienced over long periods of time, stress appears to change the equation, driving eating that is bad for the body long term," says Professor Herzog.
"This research emphasizes just how much stress can compromise a healthy energy metabolism," says Professor Herzog. "It's a reminder to avoid a stressful lifestyle, and crucially - if you are dealing with long-term stress - try to eat a healthy diet and lock away the junk food."
Reference :
Advertisement
"We found that stressed mice on a high-fat diet gained twice as much weight as mice on the same diet that were not stressed."
The researchers discovered that at the centre of the weight gain was the molecule NPY, which the brain produces naturally in response to stress. When the researchers blocked NPY from activating brain cells in the lateral habenula in stressed mice on a high-fat diet, the mice consumed less comfort food, resulting in less weight gain.
Driving Comfort EatingThe researchers next performed a 'sucralose preference test' - allowing mice to choose to drink either water or water that had been artificially sweetened.
"Stressed mice on a high-fat diet consumed three times more sucralose than mice that were on a high-fat diet alone, suggesting that stress not only activates more reward when eating but specifically drives a craving for sweet, palatable food," says Professor Herzog.
"Crucially, we did not see this preference for sweetened water in stressed mice that were on a regular diet."
"In stressful situations it's easy to use a lot of energy and the feeling of reward can calm you down - this is when a boost of energy through food is useful. But when experienced over long periods of time, stress appears to change the equation, driving eating that is bad for the body long term," says Professor Herzog.
"This research emphasizes just how much stress can compromise a healthy energy metabolism," says Professor Herzog. "It's a reminder to avoid a stressful lifestyle, and crucially - if you are dealing with long-term stress - try to eat a healthy diet and lock away the junk food."
Reference :
- Critical role of lateral habenula circuits in the control of stress-induced palatable food consumption - (https://www.cell.com/neuron/fulltext/S0896-6273(23)00383-5)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
A recent animal study shows how the deficiency of a nutrient known as taurine could act as a driver of aging in mammals.
A recent study shows that when people have to choose between affordable prices for nutritious food, they often choose lower prices.
By incorporating colorful fruits and vegetables into athletes' diets, their visual range could be improved, says a new study.
Kids drinking more than 1 cup of fruit juice per day, had lower body mass index BMI than those children who didn't consume juice at all.
The research highlighted the importance of consuming green Mediterranean diet, including lower consumption of processed food in maintaining optimal brain health.