About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Is Smoking Secretly Fueling Your Disability?

by Dr. Leena M on Jun 9 2025 3:49 PM

Many smokers in the U.S. live with unseen disabilities — a silent side effect of smoking now brought to light.

Is Smoking Secretly Fueling Your Disability?
Did you know that smoking doesn't just harm your heart and lungs — it may also impact your ability to walk, see, or even remember things? A major new study reveals that 1 in 7 smokers in the U.S. has a disability, and 40% of smokers struggle with some functional difficulty. The link between smoking and disability is often overlooked, but it's time to bring it into the spotlight — because the smoke is clouding more than just our skies (1 Trusted Source
Estimating the prevalence of disability among adults in the USA who smoke cigarettes, 2019â€“2023

Go to source).

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer-Facts, Passive Smoking & How to Quit
Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer-Facts, Passive Smoking & How to Quit
Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.
Advertisement

Smoking and Movement Woes

Every step shouldn't feel like a mountain. But for many smokers, even simple movements like walking or climbing stairs become daily battles. Mobility is the most common issue among smokers — around 8% of current smokers reported having serious trouble walking or climbing stairs. That’s double the rate of people who never smoked. It’s a silent struggle, often hidden behind the habit, but it limits daily freedom in ways that most people take for granted.


Advertisement
Smoking Risk Calculator
Smoking Risk Calculator
Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Smoking and Cognitive Strain

Ever feel forgetful or unfocused? Smokers might feel this more than others — 4.5% of current smokers reported memory and concentration issues. That’s more than twice the rate of never-smokers. The mind suffers quietly, and this “brain fog” makes everything from working to socializing more difficult.


Advertisement
Naltrexone: The Anti-Smoking Drug With a Gender Bias
Naltrexone: The Anti-Smoking Drug With a Gender Bias
The drug, naltrexone has the potential to double a man’s chances to quit smoking but does not seem to help women in the same way.

Eyes and Ears Take a Hit

Vision and hearing difficulties were found to be twice as common among smokers compared to those who never smoked. Even with glasses or hearing aids, many smokers still struggle. It’s a reminder that the effects of smoking aren't always visible — but they are deeply felt.


Smoking and its Effect on Skin
Smoking and its Effect on Skin
Cigarette smoking is hazardous not only to health but also for skin and beauty. It causes premature aging and can aggravate some dermatological disorders.

Not All Smokers Are Affected Equally

Disability from smoking isn’t the same for everyone. Older adults, women, non-Hispanic minorities, and people with less education showed higher disability rates. For instance, over 21% of smokers above 65 had a disability, and those who didn’t finish high school were almost three times more affected than college grads.

Quit Plans Must Be Inclusive — Smoke-Free for All

Most smoking cessation programs ignore the challenges faced by people with disabilities. But quitting isn’t one-size-fits-all. The study urges public health officials to design smoke-free solutions that are accessible, inclusive, and support different ability levels — because everyone deserves a real shot at better health.

Reference:
  1. Estimating the prevalence of disability among adults in the USA who smoke cigarettes, 2019–2023- (https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/early/2025/05/27/tc-2024-059027)

Source-BMJ Group


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional