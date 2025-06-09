Is Smoking Secretly Fueling Your Disability?

Many smokers in the U.S. live with unseen disabilities — a silent side effect of smoking now brought to light.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Estimating the prevalence of disability among adults in the USA who smoke cigarettes, 2019â€“2023



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 40% of smokers face functional difficulty — yet most quit plans don’t meet their needs. #medindia #smokingfacts #publichealth #disabilityawareness #quitnow ’

Over 40% of smokers face functional difficulty — yet most quit plans don’t meet their needs. #medindia #smokingfacts #publichealth #disabilityawareness #quitnow ’

Advertisement

Smoking and Movement Woes

Advertisement

Smoking and Cognitive Strain

Advertisement

Eyes and Ears Take a Hit

Not All Smokers Are Affected Equally

Quit Plans Must Be Inclusive — Smoke-Free for All

Estimating the prevalence of disability among adults in the USA who smoke cigarettes, 2019–2023- (https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/early/2025/05/27/tc-2024-059027)