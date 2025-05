Is Salt Playing Tricks on Your Heart?

Too much salt is hurting our hearts—and it shows up differently across cultures and dinner plates.

Pizza, Soup & Chicken: The Sodium Trio We Love Too Much

Salted While Cooking, Not at the Table: The Asian American Way

From Nuggets to Doctor’s Notes: Black Adults and Salt Awareness

Sodium with a Side of Tradition: Mexican Mixed Meals

Smart Swaps, Not Sacrifices: A Kinder Way to Cut Salt

Salt may sit quietly in our kitchens, but it’s making a lot of noise when it comes to our health. Most Americans eat way more sodium than they should—without even realizing it. From pizza nights to canned soups, it’s sneaking into our diets and silently raising our risk of. But here’s the twist: how we eat salt depends a lot on our culture, habits, and even the advice we get from our doctors. Curious to see how your salt story compares to others? Let’s dig in().We all crave comfort foods, but some of our favorites—pizza, soups, and chicken dishes—are packing in more salt than we realize. These three were found to be theacross all ethnic groups. They may taste amazing, but regularly eating them can quietly push our sodium levels over the limit. The good news? You don’t have to quit them—just eat them less often or swap for low-sodium versions.Asian American adults were most likely to add salt during cooking, especially in dishes with soy sauce, stir-fry, or noodles. But here’s the surprise—they were the least likely to use salt at the table. That balance may reflect deep cultural habits. Plus, researchers found a big miscalculation: most Asian Americans don’t salt their rice, yet past surveys assumed they did. Correcting this drops their estimated sodium by—a big deal!Among Black adults, fried chicken items like nuggets and patties topped the sodium charts. But what stands out most is how aware this group is., andto do so—the highest among all groups. That shows a strong push for better health, despite facing more salt in daily foods.For Mexican American adults, many favorite dishes—enchiladas, tamales, burritos, and more—are big sodium contributors. These traditional meals are full of flavor, but often come with hidden salt in sauces, cheeses, and seasonings. It’s a reminder thatcan be both comforting and risky if eaten too often. The trick? Enjoy them in moderation or prepare them with lower-salt swaps at home.Reducing salt doesn’t mean giving up the foods you love. You can still enjoy tasty meals by making—like using salt substitutes, checking nutrition labels, and adding more Potassium-rich foods . Most Americans aren’t using salt alternatives yet, but they’re safe for many and recommended by the. Just be sure to check with your doctor if you have kidney issues. It’s not about restriction—it’s about balance and better choices.Source-American Heart Association