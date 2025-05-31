Is Salt Playing Tricks on Your Heart?

Too much salt is hurting our hearts—and it shows up differently across cultures and dinner plates.
Salt may sit quietly in our kitchens, but it’s making a lot of noise when it comes to our health. Most Americans eat way more sodium than they should—without even realizing it. From pizza nights to canned soups, it’s sneaking into our diets and silently raising our risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and kidney issues. But here’s the twist: how we eat salt depends a lot on our culture, habits, and even the advice we get from our doctors. Curious to see how your salt story compares to others? Let’s dig in(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Racial and Ethnic Differences in Sodium Sources and Sodium Reduction Behaviors Among US Adults: NHANES 2017 to 2020 Prepandemic
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Nearly every U.S. adult eats too much sodium—putting their heart at risk. One fix? Cut just 1,000 mg a day to improve blood pressure! #medindia #hearthealth #sodium #publichealth #nutritionmatters ’
Nearly every U.S. adult eats too much sodium—putting their heart at risk. One fix? Cut just 1,000 mg a day to improve blood pressure! #medindia #hearthealth #sodium #publichealth #nutritionmatters ’
Advertisements
Pizza, Soup & Chicken: The Sodium Trio We Love Too MuchWe all crave comfort foods, but some of our favorites—pizza, soups, and chicken dishes—are packing in more salt than we realize. These three were found to be the biggest sodium sources across all ethnic groups. They may taste amazing, but regularly eating them can quietly push our sodium levels over the limit. The good news? You don’t have to quit them—just eat them less often or swap for low-sodium versions.
Advertisements
Salted While Cooking, Not at the Table: The Asian American WayAsian American adults were most likely to add salt during cooking, especially in dishes with soy sauce, stir-fry, or noodles. But here’s the surprise—they were the least likely to use salt at the table. That balance may reflect deep cultural habits. Plus, researchers found a big miscalculation: most Asian Americans don’t salt their rice, yet past surveys assumed they did. Correcting this drops their estimated sodium by 325 mg a day—a big deal!
Advertisements
From Nuggets to Doctor’s Notes: Black Adults and Salt AwarenessAmong Black adults, fried chicken items like nuggets and patties topped the sodium charts. But what stands out most is how aware this group is. Nearly 7 in 10 are actively trying to cut down salt, and 35% have been told by a doctor to do so—the highest among all groups. That shows a strong push for better health, despite facing more salt in daily foods.
Sodium with a Side of Tradition: Mexican Mixed MealsFor Mexican American adults, many favorite dishes—enchiladas, tamales, burritos, and more—are big sodium contributors. These traditional meals are full of flavor, but often come with hidden salt in sauces, cheeses, and seasonings. It’s a reminder that cultural foods can be both comforting and risky if eaten too often. The trick? Enjoy them in moderation or prepare them with lower-salt swaps at home.
Smart Swaps, Not Sacrifices: A Kinder Way to Cut SaltReducing salt doesn’t mean giving up the foods you love. You can still enjoy tasty meals by making small, smart changes—like using salt substitutes, checking nutrition labels, and adding more Potassium-rich foods . Most Americans aren’t using salt alternatives yet, but they’re safe for many and recommended by the World Health Organization. Just be sure to check with your doctor if you have kidney issues. It’s not about restriction—it’s about balance and better choices.
References:
- Racial and Ethnic Differences in Sodium Sources and Sodium Reduction Behaviors Among US Adults: NHANES 2017 to 2020 Prepandemic - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.124.037997)
Source-American Heart Association