REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Is Replacing Saturated Fat With PUFA Better for Heart Health?

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 21 2025 8:09 AM

Reducing saturated fat lowers mortality and heart risk mainly in people with high cardiovascular risk, studies suggest.

Is Replacing Saturated Fat With PUFA Better for Heart Health?
A comprehensive review of 17 randomized clinical trials has found that reducing saturated fat intake is associated with meaningful health benefits for individuals at high risk of cardiovascular disease. ()
In this group, lower saturated fat consumption was linked to reduced all-cause mortality, along with potential decreases in cardiovascular-related deaths, heart attacks, and strokes.

Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet
Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet
To avoid obesity we must consciously control the quantity and the quality of fat that we eat and our daily intake of fat should contribute no more than 25% of our calories.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Want to protect your #heart? Evidence shows that swapping #saturatedfats for #polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) provides a major health boost, particularly for those at higher risk of #cardiovascular issues. Make the switch. #HealthyHabits #Nutrition #HeartDisease

The analysis also highlighted that the greatest protection against nonfatal heart attacks occurred when saturated fats were not just reduced, but specifically replaced with polyunsaturated fats (PUFA), suggesting that the type of fat used as a substitute plays a crucial role in improving heart health outcomes.

Why Replacing Saturated Fat With PUFA Matters for Heart Health

For people at low to intermediate cardiovascular risk, cutting or replacing saturated fat intake offered little or no benefit over 5 years. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers from the University of Toronto, McMaster University, Texas A&M University, and colleagues reviewed trials involving 66,337 participants that compared the effect of reducing saturated fat intake or replacement with alternative nutrients such as PUFA on mortality and cardiovascular-related outcomes over at least two years.

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.
The data showed that overall, reducing saturated fat intake resulted in important reductions in total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

Heart Health Benefits of Cutting Saturated Fat in High-Risk Groups

For high-risk individuals, low to moderate certainty evidence showed that reducing saturated fat intake may have important benefits for all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, nonfatal myocardial infarction (MI), and stroke.

Test Your Knowledge on Heart
Test Your Knowledge on Heart
Introduction: The heart is a fist-sized organ that pumps blood throughout the body. It is the primary organ of the human circulatory system that helps in circulation of blood throughout the body. The heart is a muscular organ powered by ...
In particular, replacing saturated fat with PUFA showed important absolute reductions in nonfatal MI risk. For low-risk individuals, absolute benefits were not important.

These findings suggest that saturated fat reduction may be most relevant for high-risk populations, and that polyunsaturated fats (PUFA) replacement could enhance benefits.

Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!
References:
  1. Effect of Interventions Aimed at Reducing or Modifying Saturated Fat Intake on Cholesterol, Mortality, and Major Cardiovascular Events - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-25-02229)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All

⬆️