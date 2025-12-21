Is Replacing Saturated Fat With PUFA Better for Heart Health?

Reducing saturated fat lowers mortality and heart risk mainly in people with high cardiovascular risk, studies suggest.
A comprehensive review of 17 randomized clinical trials has found that reducing saturated fat intake is associated with meaningful health benefits for individuals at high risk of cardiovascular disease. () In this group, lower saturated fat consumption was linked to reduced all-cause mortality, along with potential decreases in cardiovascular-related deaths, heart attacks, and strokes.
The analysis also highlighted that the greatest protection against nonfatal heart attacks occurred when saturated fats were not just reduced, but specifically replaced with polyunsaturated fats (PUFA), suggesting that the type of fat used as a substitute plays a crucial role in improving heart health outcomes.
Why Replacing Saturated Fat With PUFA Matters for Heart HealthFor people at low to intermediate cardiovascular risk, cutting or replacing saturated fat intake offered little or no benefit over 5 years. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Researchers from the University of Toronto, McMaster University, Texas A&M University, and colleagues reviewed trials involving 66,337 participants that compared the effect of reducing saturated fat intake or replacement with alternative nutrients such as PUFA on mortality and cardiovascular-related outcomes over at least two years.
The data showed that overall, reducing saturated fat intake resulted in important reductions in total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
Heart Health Benefits of Cutting Saturated Fat in High-Risk GroupsFor high-risk individuals, low to moderate certainty evidence showed that reducing saturated fat intake may have important benefits for all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, nonfatal myocardial infarction (MI), and stroke.
These findings suggest that saturated fat reduction may be most relevant for high-risk populations, and that polyunsaturated fats (PUFA) replacement could enhance benefits.
- Effect of Interventions Aimed at Reducing or Modifying Saturated Fat Intake on Cholesterol, Mortality, and Major Cardiovascular Events - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-25-02229)